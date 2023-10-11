Disney World is raising prices for annual passes and parking, changing park hopper rules

Walt Disney World is rolling back a major pandemic-era change.

Starting Jan. 9, guests will once again be able to park hop at any time of day during park hours, the Florida resort announced Wednesday, pending capacity.

Currently, guests must wait until 2 p.m to switch parks, a pain point for visitors missing the flexibility they had before the pandemic.

The change will take effect the same day as two other highly anticipated moves, the lifting of reservation requirements for most Disney World guests and the return of the prepaid Disney Dining Plan.

And there are more changes coming, including two which take effect immediately.

Disney World parking price increase

Starting Wednesday, standard parking prices will rise from $25 to $30 at Disney World’s theme parks.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

That’s the same price as the starting parking price at SeaWorld Orlando and regular parking price at Universal Orlando Resort.

Parking is free for guests staying at Disney’s resort hotels. It’s also free for Disney Springs guests while they are visiting the shopping, dining and entertainment complex – not theme parks.

Disney World 4 Parks in 1 Day challenge: 19,338 steps later, my husband and I agreed we'd do it again

Disney World annual pass price increase

The prices of all four annual passes also jumped overnight.

The top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass now costs $1,449. That’s up $50 from $1,399.

The Disney Sorcerer Pass is now $999, which is up $30 from $969. It’s only available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members.

The Disney Pirate Pass now costs $799, up $50 from $749. That’s only available to Florida residents.

The Disney Pixie Pass, which is also only available to Floridians, now costs $439, which is up $40 from $399.

Existing annual pass holders can renew at special, reduced prices.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

There are no changes to prices for standard, dated tickets, which are the kind of tickets most guests have.

More annual pass holder changes

Disney World previously announced the introduction of “good-to-go” dates, when annual pass holders and cast members may visit parks without reservations. The resort has now revealed that “good-to-go” dates will begin rolling out in January and be released on a periodic basis after that.

On non-”good-to-go” dates, annual pass holders and cast members will still need a reservation for their starting park, if they enter before 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World raises some prices, reveals big park hopper change