Disney World is replacing its famous purple street signs, and some fans are devastated by the change

Two of Disney World's purple street signs in August 2021. Amanda Krause/Insider

Disney World is replacing its famous purple street signs with new blue ones.

The purple versions were introduced in the 1990s, and were an integral part of vacations for many.

While some fans say they're devastated by the change, others are welcoming the new look.

Though Disney World is always evolving, even minor changes can seem major to die-hard fans.

That was clear on Thursday when blogs began reporting that the Orlando, Florida, theme park had started replacing its famous purple street signs with blue ones.

The first new sign, spotted by WDW News Today, was also updated to include directions to the upcoming "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel.

—WDW News Today (@WDWNT) January 27, 2022

Sussman Prejza created the purple signs — which directed drivers to Disney's theme parks, resorts, and more — back in the '90s.

According to the design company's website, it was tasked at the time with making "a vehicular signing system that would be unique in spirit, clean, easy to follow, and capable of being expanded as the area continues to grow."

Many fans grew to love the signage, as it differed from standard green and blue designs and signified that you were at Disney World. As WDWNT pointed out, Disney has even sold merchandise inspired by the signs in the past.

Many Disney parkgoers have expressed disappointment after seeing photos of the new location markers.

Others, however, are welcoming the change and arguing that the blue signs look better than the originals.

Story continues

Disney World has updated numerous landmarks in recent years. In 2021, the company gave its famous entrance a makeover for its 50th-anniversary celebration, and Cinderella Castle was redecorated.

Both were initially criticized by fans, but have arguably grown more popular over time.

Read the original article on Insider