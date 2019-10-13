Disney World retesting Skyliner after malfunction grounds cable cars, reports say

Walt Disney World's Skyliner system is back up and running without passengers as the park begins retesting the new aerial cable car system before reopening to guests, according to local reports.

While Disney World's official website still lists the Disney Skyliner as "temporarily closed," local ABC and Fox affiliates report that the air gondolas have been running since Tuesday morning without passengers, as Disney reviews the malfunction that stranded passengers for hours on Oct. 5 when one of the cable cars became stuck in the air.

Video shared Sunday by Walt Disney World News Today shows gondolas moving through a boarding area as a part of the testing process.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Disney Parks for more information.

Current testing on gondolas from Disney's Hollywood Studios to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort. https://t.co/AvfQuyZXBc pic.twitter.com/sRpREq9zL1 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) October 13, 2019

"One of three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening," Disney said in a statement to USA TODAY at the time. "As a result, Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details."

The company said no injuries were reported and that it was working with each guest "regarding impacts to their visit with us." It wasn't immediately clear how many riders were stuck. Photos on Twitter showed a few yellow cars jumbled together along a platform.

Disney opened the new aerial tram service on Sept. 29 and was met with overwhelming praise from park guests who had taken it for a spin.

"Seriously soooooooo obsessed guys," one rider wrote on Instagram. "The Disney Skyliner is so amazing and a ride within itself. It was so cool seeing everything from the sky. ... Love this new form of transportation. Disney’s done it again."

