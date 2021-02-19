Mickey's flashy dress, glowing castle mark Disney World 50th

FILE - IN this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Walt Disney World in Florida, Mickey and Minnie are getting flashier threads and iconic structures such as Cinderella's Castle and the Tower of Terror are getting new lighting. Disney officials on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, unveiled the first details on how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World in Florida turns 50 in October.

To help celebrate, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be wearing flashier threads and iconic structures such as the Cinderella Castle and the golf-ball-like Spaceship Earth are getting new lighting, Disney officials said Friday while unveiling the first details of how the massive theme park resort will mark its milestone anniversary.

Plans for the 18-month celebration which starts in October are being made amid one of the toughest stretches the resort the size of the city of San Francisco has faced in its nearly 50 years. Last spring, Disney World closed for two months to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, leading to the temporary furlough of 43,000 workers.

Last fall, the company announced layoffs for 28,000 workers from its parks division in Florida and California due to limits on attendance and other pandemic-related issues. Disney officials said last November that revenue at its parks, experiences and products business fell 61% to $2.6 billion.

Before the pandemic, Disney World employed around 77,000 workers.

Disney World has high hopes the 50th anniversary celebration provides Disney fans enough reason to return to the theme park resort during a time when vaccines will be more widely distributed.

For starters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other costumed characters will be getting sparkling clothes that include iridescent fabric and embroidery with renderings of the Cinderella Castle. The resorts' iconic structures — the castle at Magic Kingdom, Spaceship Earth at Epcot, the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios and the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom — will be glowing with special lighting during the celebration. The Cinderella Castle also will be made over with gold bunting and other golden embellishments.

“It is going to be the world’s most magical celebration,” said Dana Carlson, an associate broadcast producer for Disney Live Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

  • Sneak peek at Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration

    Walt Disney World is celebrating 50 magical years and to mark the occasion, Disney cast members are putting together “The Most Magical Celebration on Earth.”

  • AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine more effective with longer dose gap: study

    The study confirmed the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's findings from earlier this month that showed the vaccine had 76% efficacy against symptomatic coronavirus infection for three months after the first dose. Efficacy was found to be at 81% with the longer interval of 12 weeks between the first and second dose, compared with 55% efficacy up to the six-week gap, according to the Lancet study, which backs British and WHO recommendations for longer intervals.

  • Disney on Ice is stopping at the BB&T Center. Here’s what to expect at the show

    Yes, Disney on Ice is happening — live — but expect a few changes in the coronavirus era.

  • Confusion over Russia's EU vaccine approval bid could be result of misdirected application

    Russia's submission of its Sputnik V vaccine for approval by the European Union's medicines regulator appears to have been sent to the wrong agency, according to a Russian document and a clarification of the application process by the regulator. Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, has been in a dispute with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in recent weeks over whether the shot had been submitted for approval or not. A confirmation of the submission was shared on the Sputnik V official Twitter feed - but the screenshot showed that it had been sent to the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA).

  • Nonprofits step up to protect fertility for cancer patients

    Roshni Kamta remembers that spring day two years ago when she left for work on her usual crowded New York City subway line, carrying precious cargo. Fertility preservation wasn't something that Kamta, then just 22 years old, had ever thought about, let alone planned for. After some quick decisions, she found herself poised to undergo an egg retrieval procedure days before embarking on cancer treatments.

  • Foundations turn to bond market in response to rising need

    As the pandemic’s misery continued last fall, foundation leaders like Robert Ross of the California Endowment discovered a way to pump hundreds of millions of dollars to nonprofits working to minimize the damage: The bond market. With its $300 million bond offering in January, the California Endowment became the latest private foundation to issue debt to cover a surge in grant making. First out of the gate were the Ford, Doris Duke and MacArthur foundations.

  • Kerry says Earth has 9 years to avert worst consequences of climate crisis

    As secretary of state in 2016, John Kerry signed the Paris climate accord. Now, after the Trump administration withdrew, the U.S. is recommitting.

  • Shop These Easter Basket Stuffers for the Hoppiest Holiday

    There's something for every bunny in here!From The Pioneer Woman

  • Gossip Girl 's Taylor Momsen Recalls Going Down "Dark Hole" of Depression and Substance Abuse

    After Chris Cornell and Kato Khandwala died, Taylor Momsen said she "went very down to this utterly dark hole of depression and substance abuse." Read why she said music saved her.

  • Why the US rejoining the Paris climate accord matters at home and abroad — 5 scholars explain

    Through the Paris Agreement, the world's countries agreed to work to keep global warming well under 2 degrees Celsius. Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty ImagesThe United States is formally back in the Paris climate agreement as of Feb. 19, 2021, nearly four years after former President Donald Trump announced it would pull out. We asked five scholars what the U.S. rejoining the international agreement means for the nation and the rest of the world, including for food security, safety and the changing climate. Nearly every country has ratified the 2015 agreement, which aims to keep global temperature rise well below 2 degrees Celsius. The U.S. was the only one to withdraw. What rejoining Paris means for America’s place in the world Morgan Bazilian, Public Policy Professor and Director of the Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate, wrote in her poem for U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration, “When day comes we step out of the shade.” That’s a good articulation of why the United States is now rejoining the Paris Agreement. In the short term, the benefits are primarily diplomatic. It’s no small thing to try to rebuild international standing for a country that helped bring the world into the Paris Agreement and then abruptly abandoned it. Humility, acknowledging the nation’s recent abysmal record and reconsidering both the need for a U.S.-hosted climate summit and the habit of “naming and shaming” other countries could go a long way. The Paris Agreement took years to design and develop. It allows for considerable flexibility and is inherently “bottom up” – each country sets its own goals and determines how it will live up to them. I was a negotiator in the climate talks for several years. The agreement was never a threat. Its removal by the Trump administration was theater – or swagger. There will be temptation to hearken back to the policies and approaches of the Obama era – many of Biden’s political appointees come from that shared experience. Rejoining should be primarily used as an impetus for much more robust, stable, sustainable and thoughtful national policy and regulation. That’s the less glamorous stuff – the unfinished work. Cumulative carbon dioxide emissions by country from 1751 to 2018. The World in Data, CC BY Why US engagement matters for other countries Edward Carr, Professor and Director of International Development, Community and Environment, Clark University Just returning to the Paris Agreement as signed back in 2015 will not meet the world’s climate needs, nor will it restore the United States to a position of global leadership on climate change. To gauge the seriousness of the Biden administration, other countries will be watching two things. First, will the U.S. strengthen its commitments to decarbonizing the economy? While the Trump administration worked to undermine global action on climate change, several states adopted aggressive targets, among them Washington, California and even states with Republican governors like Massachusetts. With targets that are much more ambitious than those agreed to by the United States under the 2015 Paris Agreement, these states make it clear that the U.S. can be much more aggressive in its national pledges without losing its global competitiveness. Second, will the Biden administration invest heavily in adaptation at home and abroad? A growing body of research shows that the worst impacts of climate change are borne by the poorest and most vulnerable people. Further, these impacts tend to exacerbate existing inequalities. The new administration has the tools. The world will have to see if its attention to justice and equality extends to the impacts of climate change. A return to Paris is a good first step. But without additional steps, it will be seen as hollow and could further erode U.S. credibility. What the Paris accord means for food security Kristie Ebi, Professor of Global Health and Environment, University of Washington Food security will be a theme of this century, in part because of rising carbon dioxide concentrations and our changing climate. Globally, nearly 9% of the planet’s growing population is food insecure, with the numbers increasing over the past few years. About 45% of childhood deaths worldwide are attributable to insufficient calories or nutrients. As the planet continues to warm, climate change threatens to make these situations worse. Research shows increasing CO2 concentrations can reduce the nutrient density of rice and other staple crops. Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images The harm to crops as global temperatures rise isn’t just about heat, floods and droughts. While carbon dioxide is necessary for plant growth, research shows that rising CO2 concentrations will reduce the nutrient density of the world’s two most important crops, wheat and rice, as well as other food sources. These nutritional losses can have serious health effects, including impaired cognitive development and metabolism, obesity and diabetes. Further, the climatic changes resulting from rising CO2 are reducing crop yields and the stability of the food supply. The U.S. is the second-largest CO2 emitter after China, and the largest historically. The Biden administration’s recommitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris climate agreement and advance research and development for solutions can help protect the health and well-being of families and future generations. Why the Paris accord matters for vulnerable communities Deb Niemeier, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Maryland In a valley once home to the Maidu tribes, local legend has it that a man stood on a ridge in the 1860s, escaping the heat of the central valley of California. Basking in the cool air, he was certain he had found paradise. For the next 50-some years, that ridge saw mining give way to timber mills and eventually the planting of fruit orchards. A small but sturdy town grew, along the way weathering many fires. Over time, Paradise, California, became home to farmers, retired people and others just seeking a quieter life. The air was crisp and the vistas extraordinary. The Camp Fire of 2018 destroyed nearly the entire town and devastated many of its farms. I was there afterward. The culprit was both aging infrastructure and extremely dry conditions that have become more common as the planet warms. Rising temperatures have contributed to worsening wildfire conditions in the West. California and Colorado both saw their largest fires on record in 2020. Deb Niemeier, CC BY-ND The future of humanity has always been intertwined with that of the natural world. Today, however, people have an outsize influence that comes in part from years of burning fossil fuels and other activities that influence the climate. Coastal communities are facing more frequent flooding as sea level rises. Western wildfire seasons are lasting longer. The National Climate Assessment has shown how extreme storms and health- and crop-harming heat waves will become more common as global temperatures rise. Just fixing faulty power lines that can spark wildfires isn’t enough anymore. The Paris Agreement motivates countries to start the hard work of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to lower the underlying risk. Paris and the problem of a fast-warming Arctic Walt Meier, Senior Research Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center, University of Colorado The importance of the Paris climate agreement is particularly evident in the Arctic, where sea ice is diminishing and permafrost is thawing. If you think about the implications for the entire planet, your imagination needs to expand threefold. That’s because the Arctic is warming nearly three times as fast as the global average. A large part of the Arctic’s climate sits on a knife’s edge between freezing and melting. Even a small change can have big consequences. An increase of 2 degrees Fahrenheit in the midlatitudes, say from 70 F to 72 F, is not easily noticed. But in the Arctic Ocean, a 2-degree change, from 31 F to 33 F, is the difference between ice skating and swimming. That change from ice to ocean, and from snow to bare ground, is profound. Ice and snow are white, which means they reflect most of the sun’s energy, keeping the Arctic cool. Losing the ice and snow means more sunlight is absorbed, which further warms the Earth and causes even more melting. So, every bit of greenhouse gas emitted has triple the punch in the Arctic that it does in lower latitudes. This means that every bit of greenhouse gas that the Paris climate agreement can help countries avoid emitting saves it times three in the Arctic. Our choices influence the fate of the Arctic – and the world. This article has been updated with the U.S. formally returning to the Paris Agreement. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Morgan Bazilian, Colorado School of Mines; Deb Niemeier, University of Maryland; Edward R. Carr, Clark University; Kristie Ebi, University of Washington Read more:Biden’s climate change plans can quickly raise the bar, but can they be transformative?Biden plans to fight climate change in a way no U.S. president has done beforeJanet Yellen confirmed as first female US Treasury secretary – here’s what she can do about climate change The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Disney Is Selling A Chip Succulent For People Who Love Plants And ‘Beauty And The Beast’

    You want want to put this in the cupboard.

  • Texas was 'seconds or minutes' from catastrophic collapse of electric grid, official says

    The controlled outages that have ravaged the state were the only way to avert an even more dire blackout in Texas, an official said.

  • Mouse pad made of glass

    Game in style with a mouse pad made of glass

  • Two Florida men arrested after TikTok allegedly shows unlicensed surgery on dog

    The French bulldog, Lyla, died with two unborn puppies inside her after the unlicensed c-section, authorities said.

  • NFL raises 2021 salary cap to $180M, but final number is still uncertain

    The New Orleans Saints benefited from the NFL agreeing to raise the 2021 salary cap to at least $180 million, but a final number is unclear.

  • Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell Taking Over Brooke Baldwin's Afternoon Slot on CNN

    The change will go into action mid-April

  • Malia Obama will reportedly help write Donald Glover's new TV series

    Childish Gambino has reportedly found a new TV collaborator — and it's a former White House resident. Donald Glover has signed a multi-year overall deal with Amazon, finding a new home on streaming after working for FX, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But this report also reveals that one of the projects Glover is producing for Amazon has "begun staffing a writers room," and none other than former President Barack Obama's daughter Malia Obama "is among those recruited to work on the series." The project from Watchmen writer Janine Nabers is reportedly called Hive and is "rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure." This won't be Malia Obama's first time working in television, though, and she interned on Lena Dunham's HBO show Girls in 2015. "She's an angel," Dunham said of Malia Obama in 2017, per Vanity Fair. "She was interning at HBO, and they thought, What if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls? She loved the show, and I mean, obviously we weren't, like, making her go get our coffee. You're not going to send [the president's daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic." She also served as a production assistant on the Halle Berry series Extant and interned for The Weinstein Company, E! Online notes. Malia Obama will be heading to Amazon, of course, as her parents Barack and Michelle Obama continue to work with Netflix, with Michelle Obama having just announced a new children's cooking show for the streamer. Presumably, Hulu is getting its pitches over to Sasha Obama as we speak. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Rebecca Minkoff's new collection like you've never seen it before: in AR

    The designer talks about learning to innovate ahead of New York Fashion Week and the showcase of her Spring 2021 collection.

  • Democrats unveil Biden's immigration bill, including an eight-year path to citizenship

    President Joe Biden's immigration legislation includes pathway to citizenship for nearly 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. without legal status

  • The Steelers cannot work on Ben Roethlisberger’s timeline

    Should the Steelers really sit around and wait for Roethlisberger to make up his mind?