Disney World's most expensive hotel is perfect for an adults-only getaway. We spent $950 a night and got our money's worth.

I recently stayed at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort with a friend for $950 a night.

The newly renovated rooms were charming, and the restaurants and lounges offered delicious food.

The resort is conveniently located near Magic Kingdom, and we had all the amenities we could want.

As a travel planner at Marvelous Mouse Travels , I try to stay at as many Disney resorts as possible so I can speak to their quality and amenities.

Recently, my friend and I splurged on an adults-only stay at the Grand Floridian Resort for $950 a night, and it was totally worth it.

The Grand Floridian is a gorgeous, sprawling resort.

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort is located on the Seven Seas Lagoon. Kari Becker

The resort is impeccably maintained with beautiful flowers throughout the grounds.

It also sits on the Seven Seas Lagoon, with views of the Contemporary Resort, Polynesian Resort, and Magic Kingdom.

There are luxurious touches everywhere you look.

The main lobby of the Grand Floridian is stunning. Kari Becker

Grand Floridian is home to four sit-down restaurants, a quick-service restaurant, a pool bar and restaurant, and two lounges.

The resort also has a full spa, hair salon, health club, and a lobby with several luxury shops.

After checking in, we headed to our room.

Our room had two queen-sized beds. Kari Becker

After checking in at the front desk, we were placed in a newly renovated standard room in one of the outer buildings.

The resort offers several different room types ranging in rates from about $800 to $2,000 a night. Our standard room had two queen beds and cost us $950 a night.

The "Mary Poppins"-inspired rooms are absolutely enchanting.

There were "Mary Poppins"-inspired decorations in the room. Kari Becker

The rooms in our building had been recently refurbished to include wood floors, gold accents, and subtle "Mary Poppins"-inspired artwork — making it feel like an upscale English inn.

I think it's perfectly decorated for both a whimsical and luxurious feel.

Once we were settled in, we headed to the Beaches Pool Bar & Grill.

The pool bar sells different cocktails and quick snacks. Kari Becker

We kicked off our stay with a drink and a snack from the pool bar and took some time to soak up the Florida sunshine.

The resort has two pools, as well as a kid's splash pad.

We chose to sit by the quieter Courtyard Pool to relax. It's a great spot to enjoy a tropical drink and a good book.

In the evening, we met a friend for drinks.

Enchanted Rose is a popular lounge in the Grand Floridian. Kari Becker

We visited Enchanted Rose — a "Beauty and the Beast"-themed lounge in the Grand Floridian — for some cocktails and appetizers.

The French martini ($17) and croquettes ($19) were scrumptious, and the atmosphere in the lounge was fancy and fun — a perfect way to start the evening.

When the weather is mild, I suggest sitting out on the patio with your drinks.

Then we ate dinner at Cítricos, which was also located in the hotel.

Cítricos is one of the higher-end restaurants at Disney World. Kari Becker

This was my first time dining at Cítricos, and the high-end restaurant is now one of my favorites across the property. The service, food, and atmosphere were divine.

Our waiter helped us select a gorgeous bottle of wine (menu options range from $55 to $120 a bottle). The short rib ($52) was also unquestionably one of the best I've had, and the whitefish ($48) was perfectly prepared.

It was a lovely evening.

The Grand Floridian is also in a great location.

You can easily get to a few other resorts and Magic Kingdom from Grand Floridian. Kari Becker

The resort is situated on the monorail line — Disney's free train transportation service — with easy access to the Polynesian Resort, Contemporary Resort, and Magic Kingdom.

There's also a recently refurbished walkway from the resort to Magic Kingdom, making it even easier to access the theme park.

In the morning, we headed to the Contemporary for breakfast.

Steakhouse 71 is a popular restaurant at the Contemporary Resort. Kari Becker

After a good night's sleep, we boarded the monorail to head to breakfast at Steakhouse 71 in the Contemporary Resort.

We had Walt's prime-rib hash ($18) and the American breakfast ($16), which both hit the spot.

The coffee was hot and flavorful, and it was overall a wonderful way to start our day at Disney.

I think the resort is worth it for both adults-only trips and family vacations.

I can't wait to stay at the Grand Floridian again. Kari Becker

The Grand Floridian is a luxurious resort option due to its location, amenities, and dining choices.

It's the perfect spot for an adults-only stay, but I also think it's worth it for a special family vacation.

Read the original article on Business Insider