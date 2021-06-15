Disneyland is back at full capacity. Photos show maskless crowds filling the park for the first time in over a year.

People without face masks wait to enter Disneyland on Tuesday. Christy Foster

Disneyland in California opened at full capacity for the first time in over a year on Tuesday.

Fully vaccinated parkgoers were not required to wear masks or social distance.

Photos taken at the park Tuesday show crowds waiting to enter, smiling parkgoers on rides, and more.

Tuesday marks the first day Disneyland has allowed out-of-state visitors to visit since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

People pose at Disneyland before the theme park halted its mask requirements. Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Christy Foster from Sacramento, California, photographed some of the lines that formed to enter the theme park on Tuesday morning. She told Insider that the "large crowds" reminded her of Disneyland "at Christmas time."

People without face masks wait to enter Disneyland on Tuesday. Christy Foster

Many of those visiting Disneyland on Tuesday went without masks, as the theme park is no longer requiring face coverings throughout its theme park.

Crowds gather around the Disneyland theme park on Tuesday morning. Christy Foster

One of those parkgoers was Dakota Arbolado. He posed in his mask at the start of his trip, but told Insider that he was choosing not to wear one afterward because he's fully vaccinated and feels Disneyland "is doing their part and keeping the parks sanitary and clean."

Dakota Arbolado on Tuesday before entering Disneyland. Dakota Arbolado

Foster, on the other hand, noted that it was "a little scary" to enter the theme park today, but said she's also confident in the safety precautions Disneyland has taken.

Disney fans walk around the Anaheim, California, theme park on Tuesday. Rebecca Ohanian

Rebecca Ohanian from Los Angeles, who visited Disneyland on Tuesday with her family, told Insider she also chose to forgo her mask because she's vaccinated. "My kids are without masks too. We aren't indoors for long anyway," she said.

Rebecca Ohanian at Disneyland on Tuesday. Rebecca Ohanian

As visitors were let into the theme park on Tuesday, many of the early morning crowds dispersed.

An empty section of Disneyland on Tuesday morning. Christy Foster

Ohanian told Insider that lines on Tuesday have been "short" with "almost no wait." She was able to ride the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and order some beignets at the start of her visit.

Rebecca Ohanian and her family ride the train at Disneyland on Tuesday. Rebecca Ohanian

Foster also noted short lines on rides like Splash Mountain, where she said parkgoers ditched their masks. Disney employees, however, continued to wear them.

A masked Disneyland employee speaks with parkgoers at Splash Mountain. Christy Foster

After Foster rode the water ride, she pointed out that crowds were still slim - even without social-distancing measures in place.

Disneyland has removed its social-distancing measures in its theme park. Christy Foster

The Disney fans who spoke with Insider on Tuesday said they expected crowds to increase throughout the day. Still, they all agreed that Disneyland opened with a smooth start.

People eat in a shaded area of Disneyland on Tuesday. Rebecca Ohanian

"It looks fairly busy but there are no lines so far," Ohanian said. She added that it's her first time back at Disneyland since the pandemic started and that it "feels amazing."

Rebecca Ohanian and her family pose in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle on Tuesday. Rebecca Ohanian

"I couldn't wait for normal to come back," Foster added. "I've been very cautious during the pandemic, but it's nice to be here. It feels like coming home."

People walk around Disneyland on Tuesday. Rebecca Ohanian

