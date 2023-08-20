Disneyland and California Adventure are closing early due to Tropical Storm Hilary

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close early Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary continues to move through Southern California.

The Disneyland website states that park operators are "closely monitoring Hurricane Hilary and making adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service." Disneyland is scheduled to shut down two hours early, at 10 p.m., and California Adventure is slated to close one hour early, at 9 p.m.

Downtown Disney, the shopping and dining destination adjacent to the theme parks, will also end the evening early, at 11 p.m. The website notes that Disney resort hotels will "remain open to serve our guests staying with us on the property" in Anaheim.

The Times reported Sunday afternoon that Disneyland was open and operating rides with wait times as short as five minutes during the storm.

Disneyland and California Adventure are not the only SoCal theme parks affected by Hilary, which started as a hurricane and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia were both closed Sunday due to "severe weather conditions." The Knott's Berry Farm website informs customers that tickets previously purchased for Sunday will be valid for any other day until Dec. 31.

Universal Studios and neighboring Universal CityWalk in Universal City both remained open to the public Sunday and were expected to maintain their regular hours. An automated message on the theme park's hotline assures callers that operators are continuing to "monitor Hurricane Hilary" and that "the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority."

