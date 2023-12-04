Disneyland just released a boatload of 2024 plans, dates including return of Pixar Fest

There’s almost always something special happening at Disneyland.

Like Walt Disney World’s EPCOT, the Southern California resort is known for its various celebrations, such as Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival and Halloween Time, which bring limited-time entertainment and other experiences to the parks. Unlike specially ticketed after-hours events, these festivities are all included with standard admission, adding extra value to more than 300 days of the year.

Usually dates are released months in advance, but for the first time ever, Disneyland is releasing a year’s worth of festival and special event dates all at once to help guests plan their vacations. Pixar fans in particular may want to plan their trips around Pixar Fest, which is returning for the first time in years.

Here’s what guests should know about visiting Disneyland next year.

What’s happening at Disneyland in 2024?

Mulan and Mushu lead the way during Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession.

Lunar New Year Celebration Dates: Jan. 24 - Feb. 18Location: Disney California AdventureMushu will help usher in the Year of the Dragon by leading Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession. Lunar New Year is celebrated across various Asian countries, and the park’s celebrations will pay tribute to multiple traditions.

Celebrate Gospel Dates: Feb. 17, 24Location: Disneyland ParkThe headliners for next year’s Celebrate Gospel concerts are Marvin Sapp (Feb. 17) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Feb. 24). The award-winning gospel musicians will be joined by local community choirs at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre.

Anaheim Ducks Days Dates: Feb. 22, 23Location: Disney California Adventure In celebration of the hockey club’s 30th anniversary, this year’s Anaheim Ducks Days will be held across two days instead of one. There will be a fan zone, special cavalcade, and appearances by a number of current and legacy players in Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Land.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Dates: March 1 - April 22Location: Disney California AdventureFoodies can tickle their tastebuds with dishes and cooking demonstrations inspired by the many flavors of California. Soarin’ Over California will also return for a limited time.

Season of the Force Dates: April 5 - June 2Location: Disneyland Park New adventures will arrive at Star Tours - The Adventures Continue. Space Mountain will become Hyperspace Mountain, and guests viewing the park’s fireworks from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will hear special galactic music during this celebration.

Pixar Fest Dates: April 26 - Aug. 4Location: Throughout Disneyland ResortPixar Fest is back with a new daytime parade, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! at Disney California Adventure and new additions to “Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” at Disneyland. New characters like Ember and Wade from “Elemental” and Red Panda Mei from “Turning Red" will arrive in the parks.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort Dates: Aug. 23 - Oct. 31Location: Throughout Disneyland ResortThe entire resort gets in the (not-so) spooky spirit with various seasonal entertainment and dining offerings and Halloween twists on select attractions.

Plaza de la Familia Dates: Aug. 23 - Nov. 2Location: Disney California AdventureCelebrate family past and present and learn about the Mexcian traditions of Día de los Muertos with music and festivities from PIxar’s “Coco.”

Holidays at the Disneyland ResortDates: Nov. 15 through the end of the yearLocation: Throughout Disneyland ResortThe whole resort celebrates the holidays with special entertainment, dining and seasonal overlays on select attractions.

What else is coming to Disneyland?

Mariachi Divas perform during 2023 Plaza de la Familia celebrations at Disney California Adventure Park.

The reimagined Pixar Place Hotel will open on Jan. 30.

Fantasmic! will return to Disneyland Park on May 24.

Also in 2024, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Disneyland Park.

And Din Tai Fung, which is famous for its soup dumplings, and Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán’s Paseo and Céntrico will open next year at Downtown Disney District.

Brand new characters will join Tiana and Louis on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

How much is a 1-day ticket to Disneyland?

Sleeping Beauty Castle shines at dusk in Disneyland.

One-day, one-park tickets start at $104 for guests age 10 and up.

Tickets for kids between the ages of 3 and 9 usually start at $98, however Disneyland is offering specially priced $50 children’s tickets with no blockout dates between Jan. 8 and March 10.

Southern California residents can also buy discounted 3-day tickets.

Disney ticket prices typically vary by date and demand. In October, Disneyland raised prices for higher tier one-day tickets, multi-day tickets and Magic Key annual passes.

Park tickets can be purchased up to 180 days in advance, and park reservations are still required at the resort.

Can you go to Disneyland after hours?

Yes, Disneyland hosts two types of specially ticketed after-hours events that are not included with standard admission. The resort confirms both Disneyland After Dark and Oogie Boogie Bash will return in 2024.

There will be four Disneyland After Dark events at Disneyland Park between January and June. Their exact dates, themes and other details will be announced later.

Oogie Boogie Bash will be back at Disney California Adventure in the lead up to Halloween.

Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash wouldn't be the same without Oogie Boogie.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disneyland drops full slate of 2024 celebrations including Pixar Fest