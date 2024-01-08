Disneyland offering discounts on tickets for kids and SoCal residents

Fans of Disneyland will be excited to hear the iconic theme park is offering limited-time discounts to children starting tomorrow, as well as ticket deals for Southern California residents that went on sale earlier this month.

For a limited time, Disneyland is offering tickets for children ages 3-9 for as little as $50 a child with the purchase one day, one park ticket.

The discounted tickets for kids can be used starting Jan. 8 and will remain valid through March 10. More information about the limited-time offer can be found here.

As for residents of Southern California who would like to visit Disneyland Resort theme parks, tickets for as little as $75 a day are available with the purchase of a special three-day, one park per day visit on select days.

Those tickets were valid as of Jan. 2 and will remain usable through June 2. More information about that limited-time offer can be found here.

Both deals are subject to theme park reservation availability.

On Jan. 10, Disneyland will also start selling all four tiers of its Magic Key passes.

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program.

The Inspire Key is the resort’s most expensive pass that offers the fewest blackout dates. The Believe Key has more blackout dates than the Inspire Key, and the Imagine Key pass has the most blackout dates and is only available to Southern California residents.

