Disneyland, other California theme parks get go-ahead for limited reopening April 1

FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney Co's Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California are now closed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus in Anaheim, California
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California health officials on Friday gave Walt Disney Co's Disneyland and other theme parks the go-ahead to reopen at limited capacity from April 1, after a closure of almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capacity will be limited to between 20% and 30%, the California Department of Health said in an update.

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement that the decision meant "getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community.

"With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back get," Potrock added.

He did not give a date for the reopening of Disneyland in the southern California city of Anaheim.

Disney in September said it was furloughing some 28,000 workers, mostly across its U.S. theme parks in California and Florida.

