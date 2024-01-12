Disneyland Resort announces Lunar New Year food, drinks and merchandise

As the Lunar New Year kicks off on Feb. 10, the Disneyland Resort has announced its slate of new food, drinks and merchandise to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Running from Jan. 23 through Feb. 18, the Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure will see the return of fan-favorite characters, entertainment, décor, merchandise, and food along with brand-new offerings this year.

New food and beverage highlights include:

Kung Pao Bao – Prosperity Bao & Buns

BBQ Pork Bun with kimchi mayo – Prosperity Bao & Buns

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron – Bamboo Blessings

Taro Vietnamese-style iced coffee – Bamboo Blessings

Pork Banh Mi Sandwich – Paradise Garden Grill

Shrimp Lo Mein Noodles – Longevity Noodle Co.

Fried Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings with plum sauce – Wrapped with Love

Bulgogi Pizza with marinated beef, spicy corn, cheese sauce – Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Hibiscus Apple Soju-rita – Lucky 8 Lantern

Mango Melon Cocktail – Lucky 8 Lantern

Guava Whiskey Cocktail – Red Dragon Spice Traders

Almond Cold Brew – Pym Test Kitchen

And much more

Kung Pao Bao from Prosperity Bao & Buns. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Pork Banh Mi Sandwich from Paradise Garden Grill. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Taro Vietnamese-style Iced Coffee. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron (Bamboo Blessings at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Dragon Fruit Churro from Willie’s Churros. (Disneyland Resort)

Lunar New Year Stainless Steel Tumbler and Lotus Flower Glow Cube. (Disneyland Resort)

Pork Dan Dan Noodles at GCH Craftsman Bar at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. (Disneyland Resort)

Lunar New Year macarons, pretzel rod sticks, crisped rice treat, and more at the Grand Californian Great Hall Cart in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. (Disneyland Resort)

Strawberry Green Tea Churro at Terran Treats. (Disneyland Resort)

Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip available at Disney California Adventure park. (Disneyland Resort)

Mandarin Orange Mousse Cake at Lucky 8 Lantern. (Disneyland Resort)

“Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration” returns, presented before “World of Color – ONE” in Disney California Adventure Park (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Limited-time churro flavors include:

Strawberry Green Tea Churro – Terran Treats

Almond Cookie Churro – Select outdoor carts

Orange-Ginger Churro – Near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Dragon Fruit Churro – Willie’s Churros

Those interested in Lunar New Year food merchandise can snag a collectible stainless steel tumbler featuring Mushu from “Mulan,” a Lotus Flower Glow Cube and a Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip keychain.

Food and drinks can be purchased throughout DCA at various pop-up booths and participating restaurants.

Items can be purchased individually or visitors can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass which will include six coupons that can be used toward select food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating locations.

A full list of all Lunar New Year offerings at DCA, Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.