As the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the United States, Disneyland will be closing their doors starting March 14.

Disneyland Resort announced Friday it will be donating all excess food during this closure to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

During the temporary closure of @Disneyland, the resort will donate excess food to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Details here: https://t.co/FFAiRMQ5qB pic.twitter.com/Phl9jpU2Qi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 13, 2020

In a blog post Disney Parks writes, "while closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County."

The park has an ongoing commitment to reducing food waste donating over 20,000 meals just last year.

PHOTO: Visitors cross Harbor Blvd. as they leave Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., March 12, 2020. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/SCNG via Zuma Press via Newscom) More

MORE: Walt Disney World and Disneyland to close in response to coronavirus.

The closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure is schedule to last until the end of the month.

While they cite no reported cases of COVID-19, the park is closing after reviewing the governor of California's executive order.

MORE: 40 coronavirus deaths in US as Disney parks to close, March Madness canceled.

Along with Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Paris Resort and Disney Cruise Line are also suspending operation.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Disneyland Resort to donate excess food during closure due to coronavirus originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com