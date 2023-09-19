Disneyland's Space Mountain closes for refurbishment

TechCrunch

Shared micromobility company Bird has acquired competitor Spin from Tier for $19 million, including $10 million in cash, $6 million in a vendor take back and $3 million as a hold back. Tier had purchased Spin from Ford back in March 2022 to expand its presence in the U.S., but Tier has struggled to maintain its lead and reach profitability. The email described the change as similar to when Tier purchased Spin from Ford, "the main change is that Spin is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bird Rides Inc."