Disney's California parks set to reopen April 30

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

After a more than yearlong closure, Disneyland's two California theme parks will reopen their doors to the general public on April 30, Disney announced in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: As Axios' Sara Fischer previously noted, Disney said in February that it did not expect to reopen its California parks until the end of Q2 2021. The April 3o reopening reflects a growing confidence in safety due to dropping COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The closure of the parks also resulted in profit losses for Disney. The gradual reopenings spell the road to recovery.

  • CEO Bob Chapek said on CNBC the two parks will operate at only around 15% capacity at first.

Flashback: California's Department of Public Health announced earlier this month that amusement parks and sports centers could begin reopening April 1, albeit with safety protocols still in place.

Details: Theme park capacity will be limited to comply with government regulations and social distancing will still be enforced, according to the statement.

  • Disney will implement a new park reservation system to manage attendance.

  • The parks will only be open to California state residents.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney parks to re-open – but no screaming please

    Disney's California parks will re-open after more than a year - but with some changes.

  • Disneyland and California Adventure Park Finally Have an Official Reopening Date

    Disney fans don't have to wait much longer to return to the "Happiest Place on Earth" — the California theme parks finally have a reopening date.

  • Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to reopen April 30

    Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen with limited capacity starting April 30 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS Los Angeles reports.

  • Disneyland to Reopen April 30, Bob Chapek Says

    Disneyland officially has a reopening date. CEO Bob Chapek said that Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen on April 30 and will operate at 15% capacity. Chapek announced the official date on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” Wednesday after previously saying that the theme park would open in late April when California gave the green light. Disney also confirmed the news in a statement. “We’ve seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world,” Chapek told CNBC’s Julia Boorstin. “We’ve been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand.” Also Read: Could the Infamous 'Star Wars Holiday Special' End Up on Disney+? “I think as people become vaccinated, they become a little bit more confident in the fact that they can travel, and, you know, stay Covid-free,” he added. “Consumers trust Disney to do the right thing and we’ve certainly proven that we can [open] responsibly whether it’s temperature checks, masks, social distancing, [or] improved hygiene around the parks.” Disneyland has been closed since last March. The theme park will also recall about 10,000 park employees that were previously furloughed. Disneyland Resort hotels will also reopen in phases, starting with the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa reopening on April 29, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date. What’s more, before April 30, Disneyland will invite Disney employees (“cast members”) and local community members in Anaheim to be the first to attend the park. Also Read: Disney CEO Bob Chapek Defends Gina Carano Firing, Insists Company Isn't 'Left-Leaning or Right-Leaning' Naturally there will be questions (and a rush for demand) to get tickets for the park, so Disneyland is requiring that all guests obtain a reservation for the park entry in advance, and guests will need both a park reservation and valid admission for the same date for any guests over the age of 3. For now, only California residents may visit the parks in line with state guidelines, and masks will be required in the park. More details about the new reservation system will be available soon. A Touch of Disney, which is a limited-time ticketed experience taking place in California Adventure, has already sold out, but will continue as planned between March 18 through April 19. Downtown Disney also managed to reopen with new health and safety measures back in July. Devotees of the park may also be interested to know that Disney included some new details about what attractions will actually be open. In the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge sector of the park, the new Rise of the Resistance ride will be open. Disneyland also teased “new magic” for the indoor Haunted Mansion ride. And the park has also redesigned Snow White’s Enchanted Wish in Fantasyland. However, the much anticipated Avengers campus coming to California Adventure, will open at a later date. Characters will also be on hand waving to guests from afar, and events that draw big crowds like parades and fireworks in the evening will resume at a later date. And dining options are also available with mobile ordering, while reservations are also recommended for any table service locations. Read original story Disneyland to Reopen April 30, Bob Chapek Says At TheWrap

  • California Amusement Parks Can Open on April 1 — but Please, No Screaming on the Rides

    Theme parks around the world sound very different these days.

  • Suspect in deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings charged with 8 counts of murder

    "We're not clear yet on the motive, but I do want to say to our Asian America community that we stand with you," Vice President Kamala Harris said.

  • Disneyland Will Reopen on April 30

    Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) two theme parks in California, Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure, will open on April 30, after being closed for more than a year due to pandemic-related restrictions. CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement in an interview on CNBC's Squawk Alley. "We've seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world," Chapek told Julia Boorstin.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Disneyland set to reopen next month after being closed for a year

    Park will be capped at around 15 per cent capacity to start with

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.

  • Valerie Bertinelli posts old family photos with Eddie Van Halen to mark son’s 30th birthday

    A "ridiculously proud" Bertinelli celebrated Wolfgang's milestone birthday with family memories featuring her late ex-husband and Wolfgang's dad, Eddie Van Halen.

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comWarnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'Why the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreach

  • The Joker's 'Snyder cut' scene was made with several actors who were never on the set at the same time

    Ben Affleck and Jared Leto shot their scenes separately, while Zack Snyder had to direct Ezra Miller over a Zoom call.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle just sold their Hamptons house for $8 million - nearly double what they paid for it in 2019. Look inside the 7-bedroom home.

    The couple bought the house for $4.4 million in the summer of 2019. They're now looking for a home in Florida.