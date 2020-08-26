Disney's mac and cheese recipe brings magic to your own kitchen

You don't need a magic carpet or pixie dust to transport your taste buds to Disney!

The park shared it's gourmet garlic and herb macaroni and cheese topped with breadcrumbs to give patrons a taste of the mouthwatering park favorite at home.

Karen McClintock, the food and beverage content relations manager for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, released the recipe on the Disney Parks Blog in tandem with the 2020 Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

"I thought I would share some of my favorite dishes from this year’s festival marketplaces," she said on the blog. "This festival celebrates the best of global food and drink across six continents with authentic ingredients, cooking techniques, and presentations so it was a challenge to narrow them down to just a handful of top tastes."

She said the special mac and cheese recipe is one "the whole family can enjoy."

Check out the full recipe below and make it at home in your own kitchen to get a taste of the food-filled festivities without leaving the house.

Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese topped with Herbed Panko

PHOTO: Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese from the 2020 Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. (Disney Parks)

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

Toasted Panko Topping4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup panko

Coarse salt, to taste

Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese

1 (16 ounce) box cavatappi pasta or elbow macaroni

3/4 cup butter

3/4 cup flour

8 cups whole milk

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1/2 pound white cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 pound yellow cheddar cheese, shredded

3 (5.2-ounce) Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese wheels, divided

Coarse salt, to taste

White pepper, to taste

Directions

For Toasted Panko: Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Add panko and stir until combined. Toast in pan for 3-5 minutes until golden brown. Remove from heat; salt to taste. Set aside.

For Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese: Cook pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain well. Set aside keeping warm.

Melt butter in 5-quart saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring constantly, until a blonde roux, approximately 4 minutes.

Story continues

Add milk, garlic powder, onion powder, and mustard powder and bring to boil. Reduce heat to simmer and stir constantly for 2-3 minutes, until thickened.

Fold in both shredded cheddar cheeses and two Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese wheels. Blend with immersion blender until cheese has melted and smooth.

Season to taste with salt and white pepper.

Add hot, cooked pasta with cheese sauce and mix until combined and divide evenly into 6-8 bowls.

Cut remaining Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese wheel into 6-8 pieces or crumble into a small dish.

Top Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with toasted panko and Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese pieces or crumbles. Serve immediately.

Disney's mac and cheese recipe brings magic to your own kitchen originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com