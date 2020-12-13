Disney's partial California Adventure reopening: Why our safe spaces in 2020 feel forever changed

Todd Martens
ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 19: April Levar and daughter Ruth walk along Downtown Disney District for some shopping. Disney California Adventure opened on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Anaheim, CA without rides but with plenty of dining and shopping opportunities. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
April Levar and daughter Ruth shop in the Downtown Disney District on Nov. 19, the day Disney California Adventure reopened for limited shopping and dining. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

On Thanksgiving, I made a decision that was in direct opposition to what my gut instincts told me to do: I went to the Disneyland Resort to dine at Disney California Adventure.

It was the fourth time I had dined out during the pandemic — solo twice before, and once on a date, the latter the result of a complex calculation that I made in which the risks of continuing to be alone, as well as the risk of infection, both seemed to pale in comparison to the potential of the person I met. (Sadly, the relationship went nowhere.)

In times of stress, anxiety and depression — and 2020 has been all of that and more for so many of us — it's often comforting to visit a familiar place, a place that can reassure us that we're still a part of a broader community, and a place that can take our mind off of reality, if even for a brief moment.

I've long tapped Disneyland to fill that role. More than a simple theme park, Disneyland for Southern California and beyond is on par with the region's finest, more stereotypically art-minded institutions, a reflection of American Pop art that is at once frozen in time and in constant evolution.

And so, for the first time since March I found myself again inside a Disney theme park, a place I frequented often prepandemic and anticipate doing so again someday.

That someday, however, feels further away now than it has at any point during the last nine months.

Holiday decorations and social distancing signs in the Downtown Disney District on Nov. 19 in Anaheim.
Holiday decorations and social distancing signs share space in Anaheim's Downtown Disney District on Nov. 19, the day Disney California Adventure opened without rides but limited dining and shopping. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

To be sure, I had a lovely time at Carthay Circle, one of the resort's finest restaurants, and I was happy to see some familiar staff. I do not regret going, but my time at Disney California Adventure — where only the park's main drag was open for shopping and eating — felt tentative, a half-step everyone was taking in an effort to will ourselves into false comfort.

An empty Carthay Circle restaurant at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim.
An empty Carthay Circle restaurant at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. (Disney)

Any momentary solace at seeing familiar sights and people was replaced the next day with a sense of sadness, the realization that the parks are being used in ways they're not intended to be — as a mall, and with a wait staff trying to dance away from those without masks.

And now, amid the largest and most dangerous surge in COVID-19 infections to date, plus a new stay-at-home order in effect for at least three weeks, even those scenes can't happen. Downtown Disney has again been limited to retail and takeout only, and neighboring theme park Knott's Berry Farm is halting its ticketed holiday food-tasting event. But neither, to me, felt like a way forward in this moment, in which local, state and federal leaders are still contradicting themselves, unable to create consistent messaging around either public health or business stability.

William Bishop sits with two female statues and performer Clay Mayfield in a western outfit walks near him.
William Bishop, 71, left, of Stanton, is greeted by performer Clay Mayfield, dressed up as a bandit, during Knott's Taste of Calico event on July 31 at Knott's Ghost Town in Buena Park. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

At Knott's and Downtown Disney I watched how guests waited until the last possible moment to put on face masks, which is less an indication that theme parks can enforce rules and more a symbol of our nation's failure in establishing them as necessary. I don't believe this was the fault of any of those who have worked tirelessly to make our theme parks feel safe. The staff members at Disney, as well as at Knott's Berry Farm, have been nothing less than exemplary in the effort to keep people distant and masks above the nose.

I was particularly relieved, for instance, when the wait staff at Carthay instructed diners to keep masks on at all times, removing them only to take a drink or a bite. And I was simultaneously annoyed that the dude two tables away from me interpreted this as meaning he should never once lower his beer below midchest.

The 100-year-old Knott's Berry Farm, which had been creative over recent months with ticketed food events and limited entertainment, as well as the 65-year-old Disneyland, have long represented the shifts in Southern California leisure culture, presenting idealized versions of a cinematic past alongside cultural pastiches and, especially in the case of Disneyland, an optimistic vision for where we have yet to go.

Yet that leaves the present.

A few masked adults and children on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure.
Buena Vista Street gives visitors a slice of a Disney theme park. It reopened at Disney California Adventure on Nov. 19, though the rest of the park remains closed. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

I spent about four hours on the recently opened Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure. About 90 minutes of that time was at the Carthay. During the rest of my visit I was hoping to capture some semblance of why the parks mean so much to me. It wasn't possible, despite the number of Disney-focused social media personalities on Instagram who argue the opposite by posting pictures of themselves holding a corn dog. Instead, I spent the bulk of my time sitting near the exit of Soarin' Around the World, in part because there were no other people there, and in part because this was as far as Disneyland allowed guests to go.

I also chose this place because it gave me a view of the monorail tracks, once a pitch for a transportation system that could have offered a solution to Southern California's ultimate car-culture fate, as well as a tree-filled path that could lead to some of the most exquisitely themed areas in the park, including deep into the winding national park influence of Grizzly Peak and the Route 66 love letter of Cars Land. While I couldn't explore, this spot reminded me of what Disney's parks do best — that is, create a sense of curiosity as we wander among what is essentially a large-scale sculpture installation.

The more trafficked areas of Buena Vista Street simply saddened me. At the time I was there, guests were encouraged to line up to visit the shops on either side of the street. I didn't join them, since I currently refuse to go indoors anywhere that isn't my apartment. But the shops without the attractions also reduced the parks to their most unsavory aspects, that is places that exist as little more to buy products and encourage fetishism among collectors.

In nonpandemic times I can spend an hour or two traversing Buena Vista Street and its offshoots. Whether it's a monorail track overpass that nods to the Glendale Boulevard-Hyperion Avenue bridge or further down and around the corner where there are architectural nods to Frank Gehry and Hollywood's Crossroads of the World, it's a small crash course in SoCal stylings with an emphasis on Los Feliz and Hollywood.

Due to physical distancing requirements and lines to get indoors, none of that is really possible at the moment. It's still a Disney theme park but it's muffled, and the tens of thousands of layoffs, many of them affecting Disney's theme park divisions, say more about the company's confidence of a rebound in the near future than any public statement.

Two pedestrians and a bus on Buena Vista Street.
When Disney reopened parts of Buena Vista Street, the park was not a place for exploration. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Since Walt Disney World reopened this summer — no rules in Florida! — many of us have heard, repeated time and again, that the parks feel safer than just about anywhere else. That's true, in a sense. Why, just this morning the security guard at my building refused to wear a face mask while getting me a package that had been delivered, making me fear my own apartment complex more than I did Knott's or Downtown Disney.

But the fact that people at theme parks can be more compliant than just about anywhere else means little when outside the gates all bets are off. So before I left Disney California Adventure on Thanksgiving, I strolled back to that bench in Grizzly Peak near Soarin'. I spent a good 10 minutes staring at a monorail track, knowing no monorail would ever come.

Of course it wouldn't. No one right now appears to have any interest in offering a symbol of a better future beyond vague promises that most of us may have access to a vaccine in May or June (fingers crossed).

So as Knott's closes and Downtown Disney recedes, it's simply another reminder that we're failing as a nation to protect those who work at the parks. But the guests who enjoyed them? We're not losing anything. The ability to walk in largely unopen parks amid a winter in which COVID-19 cases are spiraling turned these spaces into symbols of defeat, a shrug that simply said, "This is the best we can do."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Al Gore says he has no regrets over conceding 2000 race to Bush. Will Trump take the hint?

    Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that he hasn’t felt any regrets over conceding the razor-tight 2000 election to George W. Bush.

  • Two Ohio girls who ran away from home together were located states apart - but only one of them was found safe and alive

    The two 15-year-olds were found separately in California and Nevada after they ran away with a 19-year-old boy and were reported missing since Thanksgiving.

  • The Latest: Japan's daily virus cases rise above 3,000

    The 3,030 new cases, including 621 in Tokyo, took Japan’s national tally to 177,287 with 2,562 deaths, the Health Ministry said Sunday. The coronavirus has caused more than 1.6 million global deaths.

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • Rudy Giuliani on Trump election fight: We have ‘1,000 affidavits from witnesses in 6 different states’

    President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the strongest piece of evidence he will present for legal challenge.

  • Watch the first U.S. COVID-19 vaccine shipments leave Pfizer's manufacturing plant

    The vaccine is on the road.The first American shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, went out Sunday, as UPS, Boyle, and FedEx trucks pulled out of a Pfizer manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, to deliver them to hundreds of sites across the country. The watershed moment marks the first phase of what should be the largest vaccination effort in American history, and it could be a major step toward ending the coronavirus pandemic.The initial shipments will be staggered, with around 3 million doses going to 145 sites Monday, 425 more sites Tuesday, and 66 sites Wednesday. Hospitals and other locations that are equipped to meet the ultra-cold storage requirements for the vaccine will be on the receiving end of those batches, The Associated Press reports, and all vaccination sites, as identified by each state, will reportedly get their doses within three weeks. Read more at The Associated Press and watch a truck pull out from the plant below. > Minutes ago, trucks filled with coronavirus vaccines departed the @pfizer facility in Portage, Mich., headed for distribution centers and airports. Crowds who gathered outside the facility cheered the departing @FedEx and @UPS trucks. https://t.co/F29rcw6WcV pic.twitter.com/ZsTG2h5vJI> > -- Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 13, 2020> Historic. mi06 https://t.co/5PU1h5ymwR> > -- Fred Upton WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) December 13, 2020More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress What will become of Trump's border wall? 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock

  • Alan Dershowitz says Texas lawsuit tossed by Supreme Court should tell Trump's allies that they 'can't count on the judiciary' to invalidate election results

    The attorney and Trump ally said the president needed a "perfect storm" of courts, governors, and state election officials to aid his cause.

  • Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert; no one else wounded

    A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters following the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps attended by about 200 people.

  • Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

    A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance. Asked for comment, Cuomo’s press secretary Caitlin Girouard said, “There is simply no truth to these claims.”

  • More than half Scotland's young people cannot identify any of Nicola Sturgeon's FACTS Covid messages

    More than half of Scotland's young people are unable to identify any of Nicola Sturgeon's five key Covid messages in her flagship FACTS public health campaign, according to polling. The Survation research disclosed 51 per cent of 16 to 24-year-old Scots had no idea what any of the letters in her FACTS acronym stands for. Eight out of 10 did not fully understand the message. Four out of 10 Scots across all age groups were able to identify what all five letters stood for, but almost a third (31 per cent) were unable to name any. Public health and marketing experts said the results suggest the campaign may be failing to get through to young people in particular, amid mounting concern about transmission rates among that age group. The findings were published after the Telegraph disclosed earlier this month that the Scottish Government had been forced to "relaunch" the campaign in the run-up to Christmas. FACTS stands for: Face coverings in enclosed spaces; Avoid crowded places; Clean your hands regularly; Two-metre distancing; Self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms.

  • In 1st public remarks since pardon, Michael Flynn says courts won't decide next president

    In his first public remarks since President Trump pardoned him last month, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn told Trump's supporters not to "get bent out of shape" after the Supreme Court tossed a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.Speaking at a pro-Trump demonstration from the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Flynn — who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser in 2017 before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador — echoed other Trump allies who have been pushing unfounded allegations that the president lost the November's election to President-elect Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud. Like the others, including the president himself, Flynn didn't produce any actual evidence of fraud, but said "in this crucible moment of our time, we have to pray that truth triumphs over lies, justice triumphs over abuse and fraud, honesty triumphs over corruption. Our sacred honor triumphs over infamy."He added that there are "avenues" to keep challenging the results and that "courts aren't going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be. We the people decide." He did not, however, elaborate on how that would work now that polls have been closed for more than a month.The Washington Post notes that after Flynn finished speaking "he was chased by shouting admirers." Read more at The Hill and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress What will become of Trump's border wall? 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • Loeffler campaign: She had 'no idea' she posed with neo-Nazi

    The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is disavowing a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event, with less than a month to go until the runoff elections that will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate. Loeffler did not know who Chester Doles was when she took a picture with him, her campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday. The picture was taken Friday at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.

  • A man was physically assaulted while supporting Democratic candidates at rally in Georgia, police say

    The attacker punched the rally-goer before ripping up his campaign sign for Georgia Democratic Senate candidates, local news reported.

  • Arrests as Indian workers ransack iPhone plant over wages

    Workers at the Taiwanese-run factory near Bangalore said they had not been fully paid for months.

  • Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown: sources

    Germany will close shops from the middle of next week in a tightening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The decision came ahead of a meeting planned for Sunday morning between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders as Europe's largest economy grapples with a rise in infections. Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed, while stores and schools have remained open.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • Poles protest on anniversary of communist-era crackdown

    Thousands marched Sunday in Warsaw and other Polish cities to protest the country's right-wing government, the latest demonstrations after a high court ruled to tighten the country's already restrictive abortion law. Many Poles accuse the current government of acting more and more like that authoritarian regime by disregarding the civil liberties of citizens. Others also joined in, including farmers and entrepreneurs angry at the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.