Disorder in the court

Apr. 5—JEFFERSON — An assistant prosecutor and a fallen police officer's widow engaged in a heated exchange Friday concerning the county prosecutor's handling of a re-sentencing of the man convicted of murdering Ashtabula Police Officer William Glover Jr. in 1997, according to the court transcript attained by the Star Beacon.

The incident occurred shortly after a status conference in preparation for the re-sentencing of the convicted cop killer, Odraye Jones, now known as Malik Allah U Akbar.

Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, who now lives in Canada, returns to Ashtabula County for each new sentencing hearing.

On Friday, Waldman attended the hearing with her husband, Louis Waldman.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court Judge David Schroeder re-opened court about 15 minutes after the status conference to hear testimony as to what transpired afterward.

Louis Waldman was the first to be sworn in to testify, according to the court transcript.

He said at the conclusion of the hearing he was speaking solely to his wife, making comments on how he perceived Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole as counsel, when Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Fortunato, who was sitting in front of the couple, kept looking back at him and his wife, according to the transcript.

Waldman testified that the statement Fortunato overheard him making to his wife was, "Ms. O'Toole is a maniacal, incompetent, narcissist," according to the transcript.

After Waldman made that statement, Fortunato asked one of the victim services staffers, "What's his name?" according to the court transcript.

And Waldman said, "Why don't you ask me to my face?" according to the transcript.

The two exchanged words, ending with Fortunato angrily ordering Waldman to "Get out! I'm an officer of the court and you'll leave this court now," according to the transcript.

"I saluted him and said, 'Aye-Aye, Captain,' and walked out," Waldman said, according to the transcript.

Waldman admitted to the court that he used the F-word during the exchange and he apologized, according to the transcript.

O'Toole said this was the first she heard about it, and she would investigate it.

According to the court transcript, O'Toole then said, "I understand that this may be unsettling or whatever, but I don't know what it has to do with the actual proceedings."

Schroder then said, "It has a lot to do with the proceedings and the decorum of the courtroom. If an assistant prosecutor is having words with the victim, there are Marsy's Law implications; there are many implications from this. You understand?"

O'Toole said she didn't believe Waldman was a victim, that it's his wife who's the victim, and based on his complaint she will be assigning him to a different victim's advocate, outside of her office, according to the transcript.

When Marianne Glover Waldman took the stand, she repeated what her husband said about the incident, according to the transcript.

"Personally, I take this as intimidation because of what happened at the last hearing when we were here and I had a discussion with Ms. O'Toole after the hearing and it did not go very well," she said, noting she was never introduced to Fortunato and then he comes at them with "attitude," according to the transcript.

"My husband was doing nothing more than supporting me, voicing his own opinion," she said. "The cursing only came after Mr. Fortunato made comments ... if he just kept his nose where it belonged, nothing would have ever happened."

Glover Waldman added that she has received excellent service from the victim advocates and she'd prefer to continue their services.

"You establish a rapport with these people and they have been there for me 24/7," she said, according to the transcript. "If I need anything, they're there for us. This is a horrendous thing for us to go through, so support where you can get it is vital."

O'Toole said the victims advocates are part of her office and by removing them, she's minimizing friction toward her office.

Victims of Crime advocate Stephanie Sagraves then testified, repeating the scenario described by the Waldmans.

According to the transcript, O'Toole said, "There has been quite a bit of hostility toward our office, has there not?"

Sagraves said, "Towards the Prosecutor's Office, yes. Towards the victim advocates, they were fine but they were very opinionated about the Prosecutor's Office."

She testified that she had no problem with continuing to help the Waldmans, according to the transcript.