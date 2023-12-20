Disoriented Brookline student jumped from window after buying illegal ‘magic mushrooms,’ police say

A disoriented Brookline High School student jumped from a window after he took illegal “magic mushrooms” that he allegedly purchased from a man who is now facing drug charges, authorities said.

Officers launched an investigation into a suspected drug dealer in Brookline Village named “Niko” and learned that the 22-year-old man had taken a “particular interest in selling to underage teens,” according to the Brookline Police Department.

Investigators say the man purchased the drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms, at local marijuana dispensaries and sold them to his “many teen customers.”

“Many of these items have found their way onto the campus of Brookline High School, where students have been caught with items alleged to have been purchased from Niko,” the department wrote in a statement.

One of the alleged student customers suffered severe physical injuries after ingesting mushrooms and became so disoriented that he jumped from a sixth-story window, suffering severe injuries, police said.

The department shared a slideshow of items that were recovered after a search warrant was executed in connection with Niko’s arrest, as well as a warning for local parents.

“Do you recognize any of the items in the pictures? These are items recovered after a search warrant and arrest of an accused drug dealer who targeted Brookline teens,” the department wrote. “Many kids are unwitting victims of his harmful chemicals and toxins. So, if you see some of these items in your teen’s room, don’t dismiss them as typical harmless pocket junk. Pay attention, and protect your kids from harmful substances.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW