Dispatch: 1 shot in Newaygo Co.

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot near Bills Lake near Newaygo Sunday, according to dispatch.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were sent to Oaks Street in Croton Township for a shooting. First responders found one victim with a gunshot wound, Newaygo County Dispatch confirmed.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved. Michigan State Police and Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

