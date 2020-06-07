Dispatch: 'A bad officer can just laugh' - George Floyd's killing and Minneapolis police failures

aTonya Floyd, sister of George Floyd, wipes away tears while speaking to the media about her dead brother, before a memorial in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina - JONATHAN DRAKE/Reuters

On Sept 9, 2010 David Cornelius Smith, 28, an unarmed black man, died face down on a YMCA basketball court in Minneapolis as a white officer knelt on him for four minutes.

Police had been called because Mr Smith was "throwing a basketball aggressively”. No criminal charges were brought, and the officer was not disciplined.

No one on the court had a smartphone and there was little coverage of the incident, even locally. America has not heard the name of David Cornelius Smith.

A decade later, two miles away, and in remarkably similar circumstances - they both suffocated - George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on a street corner beneath the knee of Derek Chauvin, a white officer.

Bystanders filmed it, and America erupted in protest.

But, shocking as it was, Mr Floyd's death was no isolated case.

Instead, he was just the latest victim of systematic failings, entrenched interests, militaristic police training methods, and toothless oversight mechanisms that have plagued Minneapolis, and many other US police departments, for decades.

While violent, racist officers are undoubtedly a few bad apples, the system that is supposed to police them is itself, according to critics, rotten to the core.

On Saturday, dozens of demonstrators made their views plain to the mayor of Minneapolis: booing him out of the protest when he refused to promise to defund the police.

"The source of the problem is there is just no accountability," David Bicking of the Minneapolis-based Communities United Against Police Brutality [CUAP] campaign group, told The Daily Telegraph.

"People here say they're going to file a complaint and a bad officer can just laugh at them. We have so little discipline it's a joke

"That leads directly to Derek Chauvin. It’s why he thought he could keep his knee on someone's neck, in front of a crowd, knowing he's being videoed. It comes from a culture of impunity, that 'I can do anything I want to do' and there are no consequences."

Mr Bicking used to sit on Minneapolis's civilian review board for police complaints.

It would recommend punishments for officers, but was often ignored by police chiefs.

In 2012 Minneapolis, unusually in America, switched to a hybrid oversight system, further diluting civilian input.

The new Office of Police Conduct Review consisted of civilians and police.

