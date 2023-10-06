Dispatch to Host Community Conversation on Oct. 18 about teens and gun violence

Almost every month, The Columbus Dispatch publishes headlines about teen suspects involved in gun violence.

And then there are the young victims. Grieving families.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, The Dispatch will partner with Columbus City Council, Columbus Metropolitan Library and Columbus City Schools to host a Community Conversation about Teens and Gun Violence. The free event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the main library, 96 S. Grant Ave., in downtown Columbus.

Edwina Blackwell Clark, Executive Editor of the Dispatch, said the event’s focus will be on hearing from teens and discussing the impact of gun violence. Community members will have an opportunity to engage in efforts to help.

“My goal is to have a powerful conversation so that people in the community can hear firsthand the trauma that some of our youth feel and I hope it will spur all of us to action," Blackwell Clark said. "All yearlong, this newsroom has been focused on gun violence, through our Under Fire series, because I feel it is an issue that more people need to get engaged with.”

According to Franklin County Juvenile Court, through Sept. 15, 81 juveniles have been charged with a delinquency charge of carrying a concealed weapon. In addition, the Franklin County Coroner’s office reports that, as of October 2, 14 teens, ages 18 and younger, have died as a result of gun violence.

To register for the event, go to https://forms.gle/C8v189UYGjNtT7iV6.

