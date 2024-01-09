Dispatch Live: All Eyes on Iowa

It’s a Dispatch Politics takeover with Mike, Andrew, and David (Drucker) offering up some pre-game analysis ahead of the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses. Will Nikki Haley take second place after Donald Trump in New Hampshire? Was President Joe Biden’s Valley Forge speech a sneak peek at his campaign? And will Vivek Ramaswamy ever shut up? Kevin will host to help them sort it all out.

Grab a drink (or a few), get your questions ready, and join us at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube for this week’s Dispatch Live.

Dispatch Live recordings are made available as a members-only podcast on select platforms. If you can’t make it for the live broadcast, see below for information on how to access the podcast.

Q&A: We want to hear from you during the show. To ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members you can use the YouTube Live chat feature or simply comment on this post during the broadcast.

A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. Here’s how to create one with your normal email: Create a Google Account.

We hope you’ll join us!

When: Tuesday, January 9, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Where: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvwX_u3k1qU

Note: If clicking the link does not work try copying and pasting it directly into your browser.

Add event to calendar

Apple | Google | Office 365 | Outlook | Outlook.com | Yahoo

If you can’t make it, don’t worry: We will post the recording on the site Wednesday, available to members only.

Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the chat feature. Or you can just sit back with your beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can't see you.

Dispatch Live recordings will also be available as a members-only podcast on select platforms.

