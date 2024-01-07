The Dispatch Monthly Mailbag with Luis Parrales

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in December’s Monthly Mailbag with senior editor, John McCormack. To read about his Wisconsin upbringing, rationale for joining The Dispatch, time covering Congress, and experience living with Mike Warren, be sure to click here.

This month, assistant editor Luis Parrales has raised his hand to take on all of your questions.

Luis joined The Dispatch in early 2023 from the American Enterprise Institute, where he worked in campus outreach and as a research associate. His day-to-day role at The Dispatch involves a lot of commissioning and editing, but he also runs our weekend culture section—and writes for it, too. He’s a contributing editor at American Purpose, and a Graduate Institute student at St. John’s College in Annapolis.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for Luis, here are some suggested topics:

The Dispatch’s cultural coverage and why conservatives should care about pop culture and the arts;

How his experience organizing campus events for conservative speakers made him (somewhat) more optimistic about higher education;

Moving from Mexico City to southeastern Virginia;

Studying at St. John’s College as an adult, why everyone should read the Great Books, and why we do racial minorities a disservice by steering them away from the works of “dead white men”;

His personal best mile time; and

An inside look at Dispatch karaoke.

Drop your questions for Luis in the comments below, and keep an eye out for an email with all of his answers in the coming weeks!

