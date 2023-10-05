Dispatch reporters unraveled the plague of gun violence in Columbus: Here's how they did it

The summer months are often Columbus' deadliest in terms of gun violence and to highlight its devastating effects, The Dispatch launched an initiative to chronicle its pain and impact in real time.

The news organization deployed 28 journalists to capture gun violence and its lingering effects in real time over an 80-hour period from the early morning hours of Thursday, July 20 until the early morning hours of Sunday, July 23.

During the 80-hour period, reporters listened to police scanners, met victims, embedded with Columbus police and the Franklin County Coroner's staff, worked with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, shadowed community workers, attended a funeral, talked with hospital personnel and attended court hearings to understand the full effects of gun violence. The resulting story provides a snapshot of some of the 207 police runs related to guns. Reporters, photographers and videographers scrambled around the clock to capture many of the breaking news scenes such as shootings, armed robberies and assaults with guns.

This story is a part of the newspaper's yearlong project called Under Fire, which examines gun violence in our community. The work on the 80-hour story started with months of planning leading up to that summer weekend so that the staff could have access to live crime scenes.

But the newspaper wanted to go beyond just breaking news. It identified dozens of other moments in the court system, neighborhoods, churches, parks, funeral homes and other places to show how gun violence impacts everyday life.

Once the 80-hour reporting window in July concluded, the work was just beginning. Dispatch reporters requested hundreds of pages of records from Columbus police involving all shootings.

Those records included information on ShotSpotter, a technology the police use in five city neighborhoods that detects when shots are fired. The records also included reports of what police call “a person with a gun” and other reports of actual shootings.

Reporters and editors then spent weeks combing through the police records, notes taken at crime scenes, hundreds of photos and dozens of hours of video to piece together and write a narrative timeline of the weekend as it unfolded.

