Dispatch: How a Spanish police unit cleared the Costa del Sol of hitmen

Arsenal of weapons seized by police in February - Policia Nacional

The targets were allies of a notorious Irish gangster known as Mr Flashy and the place for the hit could not have been more appropriate: a secluded lake near the upmarket resort of Puerto Banus.

Lamborghinis and Ferraris coast along the streets of this Costa del Sol enclave as millionaires sip champagne on their yachts in the bay.

The tranquillity of the Lago de Tortugas where three Irish gangsters were fishing was disturbed when four British hitmen armed with automatic pistols opened fire in a drive-by shooting.

One man, 24, was seriously injured but the others escaped in the attack last September.

Six months later, in February, heavily armed Spanish police carried out raids around Marbella to arrest six British suspects who came to the Costa del Sol to “settle scores and carry out the murders”, police said.

Officers seized an arsenal including four pistols, a revolver, several machetes, an axe, a bulletproof vest, a ski mask, handcuffs and ammunition.

During the raid, a suspect pointed a gun at a police officer but dropped it after officers fired warning shots.

Gang weapons seized in Marbella this year after police made 49 arrests

All six suspects face charges of belonging to a criminal organisation, murder, illegal possession of weapons and fraud.

Once described as a sunny place for shady people, this stretch of southern Spain has been glamorised as the playground for the likes of Freddie Foreman, a henchman for the Kray twins, and the convicted road rage killer Ronnie Knight, who for a while all took advantage of a lapsed extradition treaty between Spain and Britain.

Today the fabled Costa del Crime is a hunting ground of professional killers who search for their victims against the backdrop of bronzed celebrities, superyachts and the Maseratis.

As rival gangs from Britain, Serbia, Germany and Albania fight turf wars over the lucrative drugs trade, these paid killers target high-profile criminal figures.

After a spate of about 20 gangland killings and shootings in 2018, Spanish police set up an elite unit in Marbella.

Story continues

Spain’s National Police Organised Crime Unit has this year made 49 arrests and solved 18 murders or attempted killings.

The head of the unit, who for security reasons could not reveal his name, told the Telegraph: “We have managed to clear up the Costa del Sol. In 2019, there were six murders alone. That is a lot for a country like Spain. This year there has been none.”

‘Always related to drugs’

“Since 2018, there has been a big increase in the number of killings between gangs. We have had 18 cases from Britain, Germany, Albania, Serbia, and Morocco. No Latin Americans. It is always related to drugs.”

Most professional killers in the Costa del Sol “fly in and out” to do a ‘job’ with little more than an automatic weapon, a silencer, and a name of their intended victim, says the officer. “These hitmen do not live here,” he added.

The trade reaps giant financial rewards with a price of around €200,000 to locate a target and identify a pattern of behaviour to make the killing easier.

The police chief added: “These hitmen kill lawyers and sometimes police. So, you must be careful.”

Asked if he is ever scared of tackling these assassins, he replies: “No, you just don’t think about it. You just get on with the job.”

Why criminals order a hit on another gang member can vary.

“Sometimes this is a war between gangs. Or a punishment shooting after a police drug raid. They try to punish someone if the police seize their drugs,” he said.

The killings rarely involve tourists from Britain or Spanish residents.

But in July last year, the violence spilled over onto the dance floor of one of Marbella’s biggest clubs, Opium, when a man drew a pistol and started shooting at the crowd.

Two groups - one British, and another of Dutch origin - smuggled weapons into the club and shot a woman in the back and left several injured.

Froilan de Marichalar, Spanish King Felipe VI’s nephew, was celebrating his 24th birthday in the club at the time.

Hitmen usually kill their victims quickly or the unlucky ones are tortured. In one rare case, a British gunman showed mercy towards his intended victim.

“The hitman shot him a couple of times in the legs. He didn’t shoot him anymore or he would have died. He knew the man who was supposed to be killed, but he took mercy on him,” the police chief said.

The hitmen don’t make it easy for the police.

‘Cleaned up’

In October 2019, a hiker found the body of a Bulgarian man, 40, riddled with 14 bullets on the road between Marbella and Malaga.

Three kilometres down the hill, a bloody bullet casing was spotted next to a CD with writing in Cyrillic.

Two weeks later, police in Germany arrested a Bulgarian man, who is now serving 18 years for murder.

A war between the Kavacs and the Skaljar, two of Montenegro’s most feared criminal gangs, ended in the shooting of a Bosnian man in broad daylight in 2020 in Marbella.

Police found a cap, traced it to the shop where it was bought nearby and went through CCTV until they found an image of the killers. An unusual error by a professional killer.

So far this year, there have been a couple of attempted killings, but no one has lost their lives.

“The Serbian gangsters actually said to us ‘You have cleaned up the Costa del Sol’,” said the officer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.