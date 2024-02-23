Dispatch Student of the Week: London's Will Kerry wins

London High School's Will Kerry was the winner in this week's Dispatch's Student of the Week poll.

London secured 1,554 votes, or 49.1%, of the 3,165 votes cast to top Nathan Riggleman of Newark Catholic High School, who received 922 votes, or 29.1%.

Will Kerry, London High School

Here is London's nomination, from the school:

Will Kerry, London: “Will Kerry is a five-year member of the LHS Marching Band and four-year member of the Concert Band. Will has played with the All-Star Brass Band for six years and The Ohio Collegiate All-Stars for two years. Will has also participated in high school athletics, playing soccer for four years, tennis for three years, swim for two years and track and field for one year. Will has served as vice president of the National Honor Society for the past two years and has received College Board National Recognition NHRA (National Hispanic Recognition Award) and NRSTA (National Rural and Small Town Award) based on his PSAT score. Will plans to attend Ohio State to major in Aerospace Engineering and join the Ohio State marching band.”

Nathan Riggleman, Newark Catholic High School

Here is Riggleman's nomination, from the school:

Nathan Riggleman, Newark Catholic: “Nathan Riggleman has helped his team reach the state golf tournament in all of his four years playing varsity, where he also earned the title of team captain. He is taking his talents to the University of Findlay, where he will be furthering his golf career and will be studying Environmental Health and Safety. Aside from being a three-sport athlete, Nathan works hard in the classroom in all Honors, AP and CCP classes. He was chosen as a Kairos leader, where faith is at the forefront, and is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club and Student Council. Nathan gives his all in everything he does, but most importantly he is a stand-up and standout student and is looked upon by his coaches, teachers and peers.”

Students were nominated by participating central Ohio high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors for outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

Here were the other nominees and what was said about them:

Sadio Abdi, Westerville North: “Sadio has been a rock star on the student media staff, collaborating with peers on story ideas, graphics and full layouts. In just one day, I found three other teachers who agreed. Sadio is a kind, diligent and fantastic human being. She would never nominate herself, though, because she's so modest. Her smile tells you everything you need to know about who she is.”

Dispatch Student of the Week

Evelyn Hays, Licking Heights: “Evelyn is an excellent student earning a 3.79 GPA while taking Honors, AP and CCP-level classes. Outside of the classroom, she is an outstanding athlete as well, playing four years on the softball team and has signed to play softball at Salisbury University in Maryland.”

Cooper Simpson, DeSales: “Cooper recently served as a student leader on the school's Kairos Retreat, assisting the Campus Ministry team run this four-day spiritual retreat. Cooper is also a three-time captain for the lacrosse team, was a member of the 2022 state championship team and the 2023 state runner-up team and will take his talents to Cornell University next school year.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: London High School's Will Kerry wins Dispatch Student of the Week