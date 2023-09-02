Two hurt, one arrested after vehicle rams into Evansville clothing store

EVANSVILLE – Two shoppers were injured after a man plowed his vehicle through the front of an East Side clothing store late Saturday morning.

Evansville police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said Cilus Sainvois, 36, was arrested and accused of driving without receiving a license after his car rammed through the front of DXL Men's Apparel at 127 N. Burkhart Road.

The extent of the victim's injuries wasn't known as Saturday afternoon, and they haven't been publicly identified.

Gray wasn't sure if Sainvois was hurt as well. According to jail records, he was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail just after 2 p.m. on a $100 bond.

Saturday marked the second time in four years that a vehicle has rammed into the "big and tall" storefront near the East Side Walmart. On Nov. 11, 2019, the driver of a Cadillac barreled into the door and took "basically one half of our store," an assistant manager told the C&P at the time.

