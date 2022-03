Dispatcher files sexual harassment suit against Santa Paula police chief

Santa Paula Police Chief Travis Walker

A longtime dispatcher for the Santa Paula Police Department is suing the city and its police chief over alleged sexual harassment on the job.

A civil complaint filed March 15 in Ventura County Superior Court accuses Chief Travis Walker of sexual misconduct and discrimination against the dispatcher, a 22-year-veteran of the department. The lawsuit also alleges she was threatened with disciplinary action or termination if she did not consent.

Phone calls and emails to the city manager and police department were not immediately returned Wednesday. City officials said they expected to provide a statement by 3 p.m.

The Santa Paula lawsuit makes claims similar to one filed against Walker by a former dispatcher when he was police chief in Cathedral City in Riverside County.

The Cathedral City case was settled in 2020 with a payout by the city of $500,000. In that settlement, both Walker and the city denied wrongdoing. The plaintiff, Loran Candelas, had sued the city and Walker in July 2019 for sexual harassment and workplace discrimination and later also signed off on the settlement.

Candelas had alleged Walker made sexual advances toward her and accused him of attempting to fondle her on multiple occasions in the workplace. She also alleged he tried to force her to have sex with him at an Indian Wells hotel in October 2018.

The Santa Paula complaint is being handled by Irvine-based attorney Darren J. Campbell, who represented Candelas in the Cathedral City lawsuit.

The Santa Paula complaint notes those past accusations when naming the city as a defendant, saying "Santa Paula was aware of defendant Walker engaging in sexual harassment and sexual battery prior to hiring" him last year. He started the chief job in February 2021.

The Santa Paula dispatcher, Jennifer Schladetzky, alleges the sexual harassment began while she was the subject of an internal affairs investigation that ultimately was found to have no merit, according to the lawsuit.

While under that investigation, according to the complaint, Schladetzky was allegedly threatened by Walker, who used his position as chief to "extract sex" from her in a hotel during a professional conference in June 2021, the suit alleges.

In addition, between October and December last year, the suit alleges Walker forced the dispatcher to touch his genitals, fondled her and exposed himself while they were alone at the station and she was the only one working the department's radio and emergency dispatch system.

Campbell said in an email Schladetzky was aware she had filed a public suit under her own name.

"She has filed a public lawsuit with her name on it, so her name is in the public domain associated with the allegations in her complaint." Campbell said in an email. "She could have filed it as a 'Jane Doe,' but specifically decided against doing so."

"Ms. Schladetzky looks forward to seeking justice through Ventura County court system," Campbell wrote, "and to presenting her claims of sexual harassment against Mr. Walker and the city of Santa Paula to a jury of her peers as soon as possible."

Walker was hired by the City of Santa Paula early last year amid public protests and questions about the hiring process amidst the allegations. He oversees an agency of 33 regular sworn officers.

This story will be updated.

Victoria Talbot is a courts and breaking news reporter with The Star. Reach her at victoria.talbot@vcstar.com or 805-437-0258.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Harassment suit filed against Santa Paula police chief