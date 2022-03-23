Dispatcher files sexual harassment suit against Santa Paula police chief

Travis Walker will serve as Santa Paula's chief of police starting on Feb. 1, 2021.

A longtime dispatcher for the Santa Paula Police Department is suing the city and its police chief over alleged sexual harassment on the job.

A civil complaint filed March 15 in Ventura County Superior Court accuses Chief Travis Walker of sexual misconduct and discrimination against the dispatcher, a 22-year-veteran of the department. The lawsuit also alleges she was threatened with disciplinary action or termination if she did not consent.

City Manager Dan Singer's office released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"The city is aware of accusations made against the chief of police. Upon learning of the accusation, the city immediately engaged an independent investigator to conduct a rigorous investigation into this matter, which is our normal course of action in such a situation," the statement read.

“The city of Santa Paula takes all allegations seriously,” Mayor Jenny Crosswhite said in the statement. “We expect a thorough investigation to get to the facts and ensure we sustain a fair and healthy workplace.”

The city's release concluded with a comment from Singer. “Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation process, civil lawsuit and persons involved in the matter, the city will offer further comments when appropriate,” Singer said.

Singer said the dispatcher went out on paid leave on her own volition a week ago.

"Subsequently, the chief is still working until such time as any further facts have been presented," he wrote in an email.

The Santa Paula lawsuit makes claims similar to one filed against Walker by a former dispatcher when he was police chief in Cathedral City in Riverside County.

The Cathedral City case was settled in 2020 with a payout by the city of $500,000. In that settlement, both Walker and the city denied wrongdoing. The plaintiff, Loran Candelas, had sued the city and Walker in July 2019 for sexual harassment and workplace discrimination and later also signed off on the settlement.

Story continues

Candelas had alleged Walker made sexual advances toward her and accused him of attempting to fondle her on multiple occasions in the workplace. She also alleged he tried to force her to have sex with him at an Indian Wells hotel in October 2018.

The Santa Paula complaint is being handled by Irvine-based attorney Darren J. Campbell, who represented Candelas in the Cathedral City lawsuit.

The Santa Paula complaint notes those past accusations when naming the city as a defendant, saying "Santa Paula was aware of defendant Walker engaging in sexual harassment and sexual battery prior to hiring" him last year. He started the chief job in February 2021.

The Santa Paula dispatcher, Jennifer Schladetzky, alleges the sexual harassment began while she was the subject of an internal affairs investigation that ultimately was found to have no merit, according to the lawsuit.

While under that investigation, according to the complaint, Schladetzky was allegedly threatened by Walker, who used his position as chief to "extract sex" from her in a hotel during a professional conference in June 2021, the suit alleges.

In addition, between October and December last year, the suit alleges Walker forced the dispatcher to touch his genitals, fondled her and exposed himself while they were alone at the station and she was the only one working the department's radio and emergency dispatch system.

Campbell said Schladetzky was aware she had filed a public suit under her own name.

"She has filed a public lawsuit with her name on it, so her name is in the public domain associated with the allegations in her complaint." Campbell said in an email. "She could have filed it as a 'Jane Doe,' but specifically decided against doing so."

"Ms. Schladetzky looks forward to seeking justice through [the] Ventura County court system," Campbell wrote, "and to presenting her claims of sexual harassment against Mr. Walker and the city of Santa Paula to a jury of her peers as soon as possible."

Walker was hired by the City of Santa Paula early last year amid public protests and questions about the hiring process amidst the allegations. He oversees an agency with about 48 employees, including some 29 regular sworn positions as well as civilian staff. His starting salary was $155,376.

In a Zoom town hall shortly after he was hired by Santa Paula in February 2021, Walker addressed concerns about past accusations.

"It’s not something I wish I had to deal with, but I’m a resilient person. I knew what I did do. I knew what I didn’t do," Walker said during the online community meeting. "I knew I didn’t do the things I had been accused of, and I know that I have a great deal of policing left in me."

This story will be updated.

Victoria Talbot is a courts and breaking news reporter with The Star. Reach her at victoria.talbot@vcstar.com or 805-437-0258.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Harassment suit filed against Santa Paula police chief