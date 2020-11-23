Dispelix announces partnership with HOYA GROUP OPTICS DIVISION to provide the highest quality waveguide displays for form factor, image quality, and clarity for the AR & MR wearables market

HELSINKI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix, the leader in see-through augmented reality (AR) displays, and Hoya Corporation (Hoya), the leading global provider of the highest-performance glass wafers in the AR & MR wearables market, announce a partnership to ensure the AR & MR industry has access to the highest quality waveguide displays in the world.

The partnership brings together Dispelix's industry-leading waveguide display design capabilities and Hoya's unparalleled expertise in optical glass and lenses technologies, with Hoya supplying high refractive index glass wafers for Dispelix's single-layer and multi-layer diffractive AR waveguides for mass manufacturing.

Antti Sunnari, co-founder and CEO of Dispelix: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Hoya, one of the very few elite-level wafer suppliers for AR applications. Their decades of experience in developing and introducing advanced optical glass and lenses for global markets in a variety of fields brings a completely new dimension to our offering. The partnership opens up new opportunities to strengthen the competitiveness of customers of both companies with unique, scalable solutions that offer unmatched performance and quality." "If an organization is developing an AR or MR wearable, the quality of the display is the first thing their customers will see. This partnership allows both Hoya and Dispelix with the ability to ensure our customers have only the highest quality displays for their customers."

Hisao SHIRASUGI, the president of HOYA GROUP OPTICS DIVISION: "I am very pleased to announce our business partnership with Dispelix, one of the most brilliant waveguide design companies in the AR industry. I strongly believe that with the wide ranges of HOYA's advanced glass technologies, and wealth of expertise in photolithography field, the collaboration between two companies will build a fundamental basis for Dispelix to bring the highest quality see-through display to the world."

