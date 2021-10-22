Dispensaries popping up on Seneca Territory
Nate Diaz is moving on from a possible fight against Vicente Luque and now wants a piece of Tony Ferguson.
On Oct. 20, nearly a month after Pfizer booster shots were approved for at-risk groups, the FDA has officially authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.
via TelegramNIZHNY NOVGOROD—A gut-wrenching video has been circulating in Russia showing a dead COVID-19 patient on his hospital bed in the town of Novouralsk, apparently neglected by nurses and doctors. In the clip, another patient—the man who posted the video—is seen running around the hospital’s empty hallways screaming at the top of his lungs in an effort to flag down medical staff to tend to the deceased. “Girls, anybody?! Nurses, doctors!,” he can be heard shouting. No one responds to his
"Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation," Christina Haack wrote in a candid Instagram post
HGTV star Christina Haack today revealed that she’s been battling “extreme stomach pain” for several years, but recently took action to get better. In a long Instagram post, Christina Haack, age 38, said that she has recently undergone an endoscopy and upper GI workup to determine the cause of her pains. Although she didn’t say […]
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Few are left to inoculate in wealthy Singapore after a vigorous campaign achieved a level of coverage envied by many nations battling the coronavirus pandemic, but a record surge in deaths and infections gives warning of risks that may still lie ahead. Despite mask mandates, strict social curbs and COVID-19 booster doses available for over a month, infections in the Asian city-state's latest outbreak, driven by the Delta variant, took the death toll to 280, up from 55 early in September. "Singapore may potentially experience two to three epidemic waves as measures are increasingly relaxed," said Alex Cook, a disease modelling expert at the National University of Singapore (NUS).
And how you can drink responsibly.
Whether you should do cardio or weights first depends on your fitness goals. Do you want to burn fat? Build muscle? Here's what you need to know.
In part one of this week's newsletter: Why people are already dismissing a Wall Street Journal article about teens developing severe tics after watching numerous TikToks from influencers diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.View Entire Post ›
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton addressed the public via Twitter for the first time since his recent hospitalization for a non-COVID-related infection
Children and parents lined up for polio vaccines outside a Syracuse, New York school in 1961. AP PhotoThe ongoing battles over COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S. are likely to get more heated when the Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, expected later this fall. California has announced it will require the vaccine for elementary school attendance once it receives full FDA approval after emergency use authorization, and other states may foll
About 19% of the unvaccinated people in Kansas and 15% of those in Missouri don’t believe COVID-19 is a threat.
Director Rochelle Walensky said that the U.S. may need to amend its definition of “fully vaccinated” as more Americans become eligible to receive booster shots.
The Better & Home lavender and chamomile scented spray was recalled from 55 Walmart stores after the CDC identified one contaminated bottle.
Something to consider this open enrollment season: Your vaccination status can have financial consequences
The “big kid,” as his brother called him, was passionate about sports and helping fellow childhood cancer survivors.
The small-town family doctor angling to become Minnesota’s next governor smiled, leaned into the camera and told his Facebook viewers that Sweden had just paused the Moderna vaccine for people under age 30 over “significant concern” about heart inflammation. The post swiftly racked up thousands of views and favorable comments — evidence of Jensen’s early success in tapping conservative anger at the Democratic strategy of trying to vaccinate, mask and social-distance America out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Messages like the video have been a key part of how Jensen, a former state senator with a reputation as a moderate before the pandemic hit, has emerged as the early frontrunner among Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.
The news came on the same day a CDC advisory panel voted unanimously to allow booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Latest news.
Whether you're a dedicated plant-based eater or wholehearted meat lover, there's a high-protein snack that will satisfy your cravings — and growling stomach.
While celebrating her son's first birthday, Harry Potter star Jessie Cave, a.k.a. Lavender Bro, said she hopes to take “nothing for granted" as a mom while looking back on her birth journey.