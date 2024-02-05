Displaced Gazans Leave Red Cross Headquarters in Khan Yunis as Strikes Continue

Hundreds of displaced Gazans evacuated Khan Yunis in southern Gaza as Israeli strikes continued in the region, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Monday, February 5.

This footage, published by the PRCS on Monday, shows residents moving their belongings outside the group’s headquarters in west Khan Yunis.

According to Israeli reports on Sunday, the Al-Amal neighborhood was considered a “Hamas terrorist stronghold” and their forces remained in operation in the area.

Last Friday, World Heath Organization Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus condemned the attacks on Al-Amal hospital and PRCS staff, saying he was “horrified” and called for a ceasefire. Credit: Palestine Red Crescent Society via Storyful