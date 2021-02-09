Displaced Keystone Pipeline workers blast Biden for climate change actions: 'They are going to ruin us'

Displaced Keystone XL Pipeline workers Kristina Dickerson and David Dickerson as well as laid off field worker Joe Clingan speak out following President Biden’s executive order canceling the project.

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'A show trial with no reason to watchLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

  • Robinhood: US family sue trading app over son's suicide

    The parents of Alex Kearns, 20, say he thought he had lost $730,000 when he took his own life.

  • Biden and Krugman Are Misleading the Public about Minimum Wage

    During his Super Bowl interview on CBS Evening News, President Joe Biden declared that “all the economics” of a $15 minimum-wage hike were good. What he meant to say was, all the politics of a $15 minimum wage are good. The economics are highly debatable. A minimum-wage hike quenches the populist appetite of many voters. After all, it seemingly costs them nothing to compel greedy big business CEOs to pay the proletariat fairer wages. The problem is that a minimum wage is a tax on goods and services, and it’s not the big businesses that suffer, but small ones who can’t afford it. Nor are minimum-wage workers a static group of poor Americans. In fact, 58 percent of them are young workers. Minimum-wage policy marginally improves the lives of Americans working their way up the ladder, and in the meantime destroys millions of entry-level jobs. Even the CBO says that while a $15 minimum wage would lift 900,000 out of poverty, it would eliminate 1.4 million jobs. Or, as Thomas Sowell likes to remind us, the real minimum wage is zero. It should also be remembered that minimum-wage policy is not a federal concern. Treating the wages of those who live in NYC as you would those in Alabama is simply bad policy. Though Democrats, of course, want a national minimum wage to create a hard floor so they can keep spiking it locally. There’s very little real debate on the topic in major media. Biden’s “all the economics” comment is reminiscent of Barack Obama’s absurd claim that “every economist” believed in his stimulus plan. Such declarations are meant to create the veneer of scientific consensus and certitude, a myth that the media is almost always happy to advance. When the Cato Institute found 200 economists to counter Obama’s claim, three of them Nobel laureates — James Buchanan, Edward Prescott, and Vernon Smith — they had to take out a full-page ad in the New York Times to be heard. It was not true then, and is not true now, that “all the economics” of the minimum wage, or much else, is settled. As New York Times columnist Paul Krugman once noted, any “Econ 101 student can tell you” that “higher wage reduces the quantity of labor demanded, and hence leads to unemployment.” Indeed, for a long time, there was a strong consensus on the matter. Today, Krugman, who has seen the light, uses unconvincing argumentum ad populum to bolster his case for raising the minimum wage, as it “is immensely popular; it’s supported by around 70 percent of voters, including a substantial majority of self-identified Republicans.” Even those extremists, strewn across the wastelands of middle America, get it, I guess. And though Krugman doesn’t mention his own expedient partisan conversion on the issue, he notes: It’s true that once upon a time there was a near-consensus among economists that minimum wages substantially reduced employment. But that was long ago. These days only a minority of economists think raising the minimum to $15 would have large employment costs, and a strong plurality believe that a significant rise — although maybe not all the way to $15 — would be a good idea. Anyone who bothers clicking on the hyperlinks offered by Krugman will quickly find out they are being misled. The Initiative on Global Markets (IGM) at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business link, for instance, does not show resounding majority support for a federal Biden-style minimum wage. Claims of a “strong plurality” also appear to be a stretch, while discounting the large cross-section of economists who are undecided. Krugman fails to mention that in the 2015 survey he hyperlinks, 26 percent of economists believe a flat $15 federal minimum wage would lower employment for low-wage workers, while 24 percent said otherwise, and 38 percent weren’t sure. As for whether doing so would “substantially increase aggregate output” in the economy, just 2 percent agreed. Krugman fails to mention that the 2013 survey he links to, for even a $9 federal minimum wage, shows 34 percent agreed that it would cost jobs, 24 percent were uncertain, and 32 percent disagreed. A plurality indicated that there could be net benefits to a $9 wage indexed to inflation, which, of course, isn’t the Biden plan. In the 2021 survey, conducted just this month, a panel of over 80 economic experts were queried on the subject of the $15 minimum wage, and the results do not suggest any consensus. When IGM posed this statement, “A federal minimum wage of $15 per hour would lower employment for low-wage workers in many states,” 45 percent agreed, and 33 percent were unsure. Only 14 percent disagreed. When presented with the statement, “A federal minimum wage that is pegged to state and/or local conditions such as the cost of living would be preferable to the current arrangements that give states a role in setting the policy,” 42 percent either strongly agreed or agreed, another 42 percent were uncertain, and only 9 percent disagreed. Biden’s plan is to federalize minimum-wage laws. Many economists like the idea in theory, but many are still unsure, and just as many see the downside for employment. But Krugman — and Biden — are merely trying to shut down debate. And they have plenty of help.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was one of the few House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, and in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, he explains to his fellow Republicans why it is so important to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Holding an impeachment trial is not "political theater" or a "waste of time," Kinzinger wrote. "If the GOP doesn't take a stand, the chaos of the past few months, and the past few years, could quickly return. The future of our party and our country depends on confronting what happened — so it doesn't happen again." Impeaching Trump shows that "enough is enough," Kinzinger said, and he warned that "the situation could get much, much worse — with more violence and more division that cannot be overcome. The further down this road we go, the closer we come to the end of America as we know it." Kinzinger called out Republicans who "encouraged" Trump's "dangerous lie" that the presidential election was stolen, and said the GOP of his youth "would never take that road." Trump "changed that dynamic," he argued, making the Republican Party one that runs on "outrage and the fear of a darker future." Kinzinger said he thinks more Republican voters "reject" this shift, but many have gone silent because "they assume the party's leaders no longer represent them." Since voting to impeach, Kinzinger said he has heard from "tens of thousands of my constituents," and their reaction has been "overwhelmingly supportive." He said he "firmly" believes that the majority of Americans "reject the madness of the past four years," but the country won't be able to move forward "by ignoring what happened or refusing to hold accountable those responsible." That's a recipe for "chaos in the years ahead," he said, which is why convicting Trump is "necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comA show trial with no reason to watchLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearanceFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • The Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

    No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal. "Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'" Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next. One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'A show trial with no reason to watchLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Idaho man in his own backyard fatally shot by officer who mistook him for armed suspect, police say

    The actual suspect was eventually found hiding in a shed in a different backyard and arrested, according to police.

  • South Dakota judge rejects amendment legalizing marijuana

    A South Dakota judge on Monday struck down a voter-approved constitutional amendment that legalized recreational marijuana after Gov. Kristi Noem's administration challenged it. Circuit Judge Christina Klinger ruled the measure approved by voters in November violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject and would have created broad changes to state government. “Amendment A is a revision as it has far-reaching effects on the basic nature of South Dakota’s governmental system,” she wrote in her ruling.

  • Nearly 5m EU citizens apply for British residency after Brexit

    Nearly five million EU citizens, more than all the people who live in Croatia, have applied for settled status in Britain after Brexit. Applications for permanent post-Brexit residency can continue to be made until June 30 this year but only by those living in the UK on December 31. 4.9 million people, which is only slightly less than the population of Ireland, have applied for settled status and 4.3 million have been granted it. Michael Gove quoted the Home Office figures, which were released in late January, during questioning by MPs yesterday. "There are more EU citizens in the UK than in some member states - which is great,” the Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove told a parliamentary committee. “It is a great advertisement for this country," Mr Gove said, “People have chosen to stay in unprecedented numbers.” The figure, which could still increase before the deadline, is greater than the total population of seven individual EU member states. If the group of EU citizens living in Britain were an EU member state it would be 20th out of 27 in terms of population. Croatia, which is the latest country to join the EU, has about 4m people. Lithuania has 2.7m, and Slovenia and Latvia about 2m inhabitants, according to 2020 figures from the Eurostat agency. Estonia has about 1.3m people, while Cyprus has 888,000 and Luxembourg and Malta weighing in with more than a half a million people. EU citizens can still apply for residency if they were not living in Britain by December 31, which was the last day of the transition period. Those applications will be treated as any other from a would-be immigrant rather than the EU-specific settled status scheme. There were an estimated 3.5m EU citizens in the UK before the Brexit referendum, although it is impossible to know the true figure because Britain has no registration or ID card system. There are an estimated 1.5 m UK citizens living in the EU, who have also had to apply for residency rights after losing their EU citizenship, which entitled them to free movement rights.

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'A show trial with no reason to watchFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • Reports: Biden's DOJ to ask 56 Trump-era attorneys to resign

    President Biden's Department of Justice plans to this week ask for the resignation of the vast majority of U.S. attorneys appointed during the Trump administration, CNN first reported on Monday night.Why it matters: The move is expected to affect 56 attorneys confirmed by the Senate.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: The process that's anticipated to begin as early as Tuesday is set to take weeks, according to CNN.Two attorneys who will not immediately be asked to resign are John Durham and David Weiss, multiple outlets reported.Durham will continue in his role overseeing an investigation into the origins of the probe into Trump's dealings with Russia, but he'll resign from his position as U.S. attorney in Connecticut, per Bloomberg.Weiss, who is leading an investigation into the taxes of Hunter Biden, the president's son, will also stay on, according to NBC News.Flashback: In 2017, the Trump administration asked the 46 remaining Obama-era U.S. federal prosecutors to resign.For the record: Biden has picked Judge Merrick Garland to be the U.S. attorney general.His confirmation hearing was due to begin this week, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the leading Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, rejected that request, citing the date coinciding with Trump's impeachment trial.The DOJ did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Two men shot to death at White Settlement apartment during family gathering, police say

    Police are searching for two suspects.

  • 'Extremely unlikely' that Covid came from Wuhan lab, WHO says

    The long-awaited trip, which was delayed by China, is part of what will be a lengthy process of piecing together the virus’s origin.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • Former FDA chief predicts states will make COVID-19 vaccines 'generally available' by April

    One of the major challenges the United States is facing in its COVID-19 vaccine drive is the fact that demand is outstripping supply, but Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb thinks that will flip suddenly and "sooner than we think." In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, Gottlieb noted that vaccine production is ramping up — about 220 million doses will be put into the market by the end of March, and another 100 million will be made available in April. Those numbers will be higher if the FDA soon authorizes Johnson & Johnson's candidate for emergency use, as Gottlieb expects. By that point, he said, states will likely have to make the shots "generally available" because a shrinking, but still significant reluctance to get vaccinated among the American public means there won't be enough takers if only specific groups of people have access. "If we continue to ration it based on more and more narrow slices of the population, it's going to get harder to administer. So, I think we're just going to have to open this up to general availability, which is good news," he said, pinpointing the end of March and "certainly" April as target dates. Gottlieb cautioned that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by April 1, but he does think most people will be able to schedule an appointment. "We're going to run out of demand sooner than we think. At some point in March and certainly by the end of March we're going to have to make this generally available ... everyone is going to be able to go online and get an appointment sooner than we think," says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/0mnWAUJN9J — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'A show trial with no reason to watchLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • More than 97% of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren't vaccinated, PM says

    More than 97% of COVID-19 deaths in Israel over the past month were people who had not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, as his government tries to increase turnout for the Pfizer Inc shots. Around 38% of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one vaccine dose, the Health Ministry says. "We are in a national emergency," Netanyahu told reporters.

  • Judge: Florida school had no duty to predict student danger

    A Florida judge has ruled that a local school district had no responsibility to warn students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of the danger posed by a former student who would later be accused of a mass shooting that killed 17 people. Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning said Monday that the Broward County school district cannot be held liable for failing to predict actions that were beyond its control, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • EU poised to reject two-year extension to Northern Ireland grace period

    Brussels appears poised to reject the UK's calls for a two-year extension of the grace periods for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. Multiple Whitehall and EU sources have told The Telegraph that the European Commission is likely to agree to only a three to six-month extension of the arrangements in place for traders moving goods between Britain and the province. Ahead of a crunch meeting in London on Thursday, EU figures also accused the UK of exploiting an international backlash against Brussels over its aborted move to erect a hard vaccine border on the island of Ireland. While the UK argues the controversy has highlighted the need for urgent solutions to the problems being experienced in Northern Ireland, EU diplomats claimed the issue was being used to try and force through a renegotiation of the agreement. The mooted extension falls far short of Michael Gove's request for the EU to agree to extend measures in place to reduce red tape on supermarket goods, chilled meats, parcels and medicines until January 2023. It has also reignited calls from the DUP for Boris Johnson to unilaterally override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was established to smooth over trade issues created by the province continuing to apply some EU customs rules at its ports.