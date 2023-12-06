Displaced Myrtle Beach business finds new home — its first move since the 70s. Here’s where

Ed’s Hobby Shop has moved to Conway after road construction displaced the long-standing downtown Myrtle Beach business.

The model vehicle store’s new Conway location sits at the intersection of North Main Street and Oak next to the IGA grocery store. The shop was expected to open for business Tuesday afternoon.

Employee Will Endicott said the Conway space was three times as large as their old location. Fans of model cars, planes and boats will be able to pursue the over 3,500-item inventory.

An aisle of model vehicle parts and model boats at Ed’s Hobby Shop’s new Conway location. The longtime downtown Myrtle Beach business had to move because of construction on U.S. Highway 501. Dec. 5, 2023 Eleanor Nash/enash@thesunnews.com

Since the 1970’s, Ed’s Hobby Shop operated out of a building on U.S. Highway 501 in downtown Myrtle Beach, Endicott said. This is one of four businesses displaced by construction on 501.

A $14 million taxpayer-funded project will connect 501 to 7th Ave. N., reducing the number of intersections from three to one. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to begin accepting contractor bids in January 2024.

While businesses were initially told to vacate by Dec. 22, 2022, most did not leave until recently.