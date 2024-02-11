Displaced Palestinian family fears Israeli offensive

STORY: The family, who are currently staying in a nylon tent, were displaced several times before setting up camp beside the barbed wire on the border fence with Egypt.

Four months into the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it had ordered the military to develop a plan to evacuate Rafah and destroy four Hamas battalions it says are deployed there.

The conflict in Gaza began on Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen stormed border defenses to attack Israeli towns, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's military ordered civilians to flee south before previous assaults on Gaza's cities, but now there is no obvious place to go and aid agencies have said many people could die.

A total of 28,176 Palestinians have been killed and 67,784 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday (February 11).