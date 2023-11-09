Displaced Palestinians cradle pet cats in camp

STORY: Cat owner Riham Intisar Harb said her felines Simsim, Brownie and Liza, survived an Israeli airstrike on al-Zahra tower in Northern Gaza, but her fourth cat, Caramel, ran away when their residential building was bombed and levelled to the ground.

Riham's niece Sara said just like them, the cats took some time to accustom themselves to their new environment.

Returning to their homeland, Gaza, the Harb family came back from the Arab Gulf after living there for many years.

In a tent in the makeshift camp, the family shares the quarters with the cats, keeping each other company, sharing the food, and bringing a little joy to children there.