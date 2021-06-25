Display of weapons results in host of charges

Jun. 24—A Crossville man accused of pointing a shotgun and a handgun at a Pikeville man faces a host of charges following the incident reported June 15.

Triston Robert Milke, 23, 38 Canterbury Lane, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon while intoxicated, according to CPD's Ptl. Shade Foster's report.

Richard Poole, 36, Pikeville, told police that a man in a subdivision near TCAT off Miller Ave. had come out on a porch of a house and pointed a shotgun at him. The man went back inside and returned with a handgun which he also allegedly pointed at the Pikevile man.

The report does not indicate any prior dispute between the two men leading up to the incident.

City police traveled to the house and came in contact with a woman who was outside the residence yelling at someone.

Police took the woman and Milke into custody for the purposes of conducting their investigation and found a shotgun next to where the woman had been standing at the end of the driveway.

A handgun was retrieved from a safe and both were turned over to police. Investigators also found a juvenile present in the residence.

The report states Milke told police he had been drinking and did point the weapons at the man as he told him to leave the property or "he would shoot him."

No one was injured and Milke was arrested and charged at the Justice Center. He will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

