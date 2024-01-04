Display welded to new Sculpture Walk without approval and other reports

Jan. 4—Police received a report at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday of a cross and hammer display that had been welded to one of the stones in the new Sculpture Walk at New Denmark Park in Albert Lea. The display had not been previously approved by organizers.

It was unclear if the person who welded it on did so at the site, or if they took the plate off and welded it and then brought it back to the park.

Because it had been welded to the steel plate, the plate was damaged and a new one would have to be purchased.

Man turns self in on warrant

Todd Allen Ferguson, 55, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Break-in, theft reported

Police received a report at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday that someone had entered a home at 1022 S. Newton Ave. while the occupant was gone and stolen money.

1 cited after reported hit-and-run

Police cited Alexis Mae Truesdell, 19, for driving after revocation and leaving the scene of a crash after a reported hit-and-run crash at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at 821 Water St.