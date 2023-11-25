Displays changing at the International Circus Hall of Fame

Nov. 25—PERU — For decades, miniature circus performers from the 1934 Hagenbeck-Walace Circus could be seen at the International Circus Hall of Fame. They were part of a 24-by-28-foot diorama to help visitors imagine just how lively the Hall of Fame grounds would have been back when it served as the Hagenbeck-Wallace winter quarters.

The miniature performers are retiring now. A new diorama will take its place.

John Wright, the Hall of Fame's board president, explained the older diorama needed some love. After it's cataloged and fixed up, he added, several organizations have expressed a desire to showcase the piece of Peru's history.

He noted the diorama will remain the property of the Circus Hall of Fame.

The new, donated diorama is smaller than the original, sitting at 10-by-20 feet. It depicts the Al G. Barnes Circus and will incorporate animatronics.

The new display will likely have a button that visitors can push, sending a circus parade marching through the diorama while a sway pole performer rocks back and forth under the big top and a sword swallower performs in the diorama's sideshow.

Wright said work to install the new diorama will begin in the spring.

Bob Cline, the Hall of Fame's treasurer, explained the new diorama depicts the Al G. Barnes Circus Jerry Mugivan and Bert Bowers purchased, acting as the American Circus Corporation in 1928. The American Circus Corporation sold everything to John Ringling in the fall of 1929.

While the Al G. Barnes Circus was located in California, Cline explained, some of its wagons and equipment ended up in Peru as the Ringlings moved things around.

Other displays are in the works at the Circus Hall of Fame, Wright said. There are wagons and chariots the organization plans to renovate, with an exhibit on sideshows intended for the interior of one of the wagons.

Most of the planned exhibit will be photographs, Wright added.

"The circus introduced the public to the sideshow people, and in doing so, they ... got the public to recognize them as not a freak, but a human being," Wright said.

Progress on the planned exhibit hinges on donations, Wright said.

If you're interested in supporting the display, tax-deductable donations can be sent to the Circus Hall of Fame at 3076 E. Circus Lane, Peru, IN 46970. Donations can also be made by visiting circushalloffame.com.

