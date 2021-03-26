Dispo Founder David Dobrik Has Become Toxic, and VCs Are Over It

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adriana Lee
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s surprising when venture capitalists, who are generally known for tolerating bad conduct, call out egregious behavior.

That may not be lost on Dispo, the very recently buzzworthy camera app created by YouTube star David Dobrik. The influencer has become persona-non-grata among investors and brand partners, several of which backed away from anything related to Dobrik after one of his former Vlog Squad members was accused of rape last week.

More from WWD

Waves of surprise have been wafting through Silicon Valley this week, and not just because the allegation itself is horrible. It’s that VCs, themselves often accused of everything from bias to sexual harassment, aren’t usually the condemning types.

Ellen Pao discovered that when she sued her firm, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, over sexual harassment in 2012, and so have female start-up founders. According to a 2020 Women Who Tech report, 40 percent who faced harassment said it was perpetrated by an investor.

“Unfortunately this is an occurrence that happens every day, and unless there is a big splashy story, no one pays attention,” Courtney Lawless, tech founder, venture capitalist and co-host of Amazon Prime’s “Wolf PAC” series, told WWD. “Right now, anyone who has any connection will try to sever ties to avoid the association and any bad press involving Dispo. As far as what will likely occur, this will be yesterday’s news in the coming weeks and another VC or private equity firm will step in very quietly.”

That may happen in the future, but for now, the immediate backlash against Dobrik and his app has been swift and decisive.

Spark Capital, which just led the $20 million series A that handed the start-up a $200 million valuation, is severing ties, and new reports contend that $8 million of the amount is on hold. Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six, the fund that led Dispo’s October seed round, is backing off, at least from Dobrik, and plans to donate any related profits to support groups for sexual assault survivors.

Unshackled Ventures is donating profits as well, as is Dispo seed round investor and Lime tycoon Wayne Ting, who said he’s also pulling the plug on future funding over the “serious and disturbing” allegations.

Apparently the Dispo founder’s resignation from the board of his own company — so he wouldn’t be a distraction, he said — and his two apology videos haven’t had the intended calming effect.

In his latest mea culpa, Dobrik expressed regret for his role in putting “Hannah” — the unnamed victim who accused former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, aka “Durte Dom,” of assault in 2018 — in an unsafe environment. A video of Zeglaitis and Hannah reportedly filmed the night of the alleged attack earned five million views before Dobrik took it down.

“I made a joke of what kind of a person Dom was because I couldn’t wrap my head around a childhood friend of mine doing this to people and actually hurting people,” Dobrik said in his video.

The jury’s out on what happens next, even aside from the potentially serious legal issues.

The urge to distance from Dobrik has gone beyond the investor world. Angel City Football Club made it clear that it wants nothing to do with him when the Los Angeles-based women’s soccer team — which counts Ohanian and wife Serena Williams, along with other celebrities, as co-owners — dropped him from the owner rolls this week.

On the brand front, SeatGeek — a sponsor so valuable to the Vlog Squad that Dobrik once considered it an honorary member of the crew — said it’s not working with the YouTube group, and it doesn’t plan to in the future. Others, like Dollar Shave Club, Bumble, EA Sports, HBO Max, Facebook and Audible, Honey and several food-related companies, including HelloFresh, Chipotle and Frank’s RedHot, are hastily putting some distance between them and him.

It’s clear that Dobrik’s star has fallen. The man who once inspired Chipotle to name a burrito after him, even spawned a fragrance last year, and scooped up a $9.5 million mansion can now only sit in his new Sherman Oaks digs and watch as his business sheds backers.

Then again, VCs tend to have short memories. That may be especially true of investors so excited by a budding social media empire built on gags and fueled with shock that they clamored to invest in its new camera app business.

They or others could come back around eventually, and if they do, it wouldn’t surprise Lawless. But it might not be on terms Dobrik would like: “I don’t think it will quite look like a fire sale, but someone could acquire the company or the assets at a nice discount, and potentially roll it into another platform,” she posited.

The real tragedy in that is how it could affect other innocent people, though.

“Just as unfortunate here is that there are investors and other people at the company who have done no wrong, but will be harmed by the actions of one person,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Philanthropists call for more grants to aid Asian Americans

    Nearly 500 philanthropy leaders, mostly from foundations, signed a letter Friday calling on grant makers to increase their support of nonprofits that benefit Asian people and put efforts to combat anti-Asian racism squarely in the broader fight for racial justice. The letter was circulated by Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy, which also released a study outlining the paucity of philanthropic support for Asian American communities. The letter and the study follow a year of increasing violence directed against Asian Americans and the killing of eight people, including six Asian American women, in Atlanta this month.

  • Georgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantation

    When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) shared a photo of himself signing a new bill to restrict voting access in the state, it featured Republican lawmakers gazing fondly upon him, as well as a prominent painting in the background. I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 25, 2021 The bill has been criticized as a measure that will largely affect Black voters and other voters of color, with groups like the ACLU arguing it amounts to voter suppression among already-disenfranchised groups. Kemp has denied that the bill seeks to suppress votes. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Will Bunch agreed, calling it the state's "new, new Jim Crow." Bunch also reports that the painting centered in Kemp's photo is actually a painting of "a notorious slave plantation in Wilkes County." In a Twitter thread explaining his research, Bunch notes that the painting of the Callaway Plantation "is a monument to Georgia's history of brutal white supremacy that unfortunately didn't disappear when Mariah Callaway and the other slaves were emancipated in 1865." He draws a line from emancipation, to harsh Jim Crow laws of the 20th century, to today's 253 restrictive bills tightening voting rights, making the presence of the portrait particularly "shocking." "The irony of Kemp signing this bill -- that makes it illegal to give water to voters waiting on the sometimes 10-hour lines that state policies create in mostly Black precincts -- under the image of a brutal slave plantation is almost too much to bear," wrote Bunch. More stories from theweek.comTrump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siegeIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Fury as Georgia congresswoman arrested and hauled out of state capitol after knocking on governor’s door

    ‘You have a woman of colour fighting for the rights of Georgians and they arrested her for knocking on the door because she wanted to witness our governor sign the bill’

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

    If stood up vertically, the ship blocking the Suez Canal would be bigger than the Empire State Building, one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

  • Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Biden’s border policies are ‘inhumane’

    ‘Irony is dead’

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • A TikTok-famous home inspector says a low-level carbon monoxide detector is a must-buy if you want to keep your space safe

    Bryan Standley recommends that homeowners buy a low-level carbon monoxide detector to detect small amounts of gas that can cause health problems.

  • Nicola Sturgeon only able to hand large pay rise to Scottish NHS staff 'thanks to Treasury billions'

    Nicola Sturgeon was only able to hand NHS workers a minimum four per cent pay rise in Scotland thanks to the billions of pounds she has been given by the UK Treasury during the pandemic, the Tories have said. Only hours before the election 'purdah' period started, SNP ministers that 154,000 staff would see their pay increase by more than £1,000, while those on the highest salaries would receive an extra £800. Ms Sturgeon contrasted the settlement, backdated to December, with the one per cent rise offered to NHS workers in England and urged voters to elect an SNP government that "do more than clap for the people who look after us." She said her government had to work hard to find the estimated £135 million annual cost of the rise and reiterated her call for another independence referendum saying the the Covid recovery must be "made in Scotland".

  • University pays $1bn to women over abuse claims against campus gynaecologist

    The payout marks the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university

  • 'Double mutant': What are the risks of India's new Covid-19 variant

    India has found a new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus. How worried should we be?

  • Senior Navy officer harassed women for years, Pentagon watchdog says

    Pentagon watchdog substantiates allegations that Navy official sexually harassed a dozen women over two decades

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Douglas Ross urges Unionists to 'rediscover Better Together spirit' from 2014 to stop SNP

    Douglas Ross has appealed to Unionists to deny the SNP a Holyrood majority by rediscovering the "Better Together spirit" of the 2014 independence referendum and voting tactically for the Scottish Tories. Launching his party's election campaign in Aberdeen, the Scottish Tory leader said a majority of Scots opposed Nicola Sturgeon's plan for another separation referendum in the near future but they had to unite instead of splitting their vote. He made a direct plea to Scots who would "never describe" themselves as Conservative or "have never voted for us before" to vote tactically for his party and stop the SNP trying to "divide our families and break up the UK." Mr Ross recalled how Unionist voters achieved this in the 2014 referendum by coalescing behind the victorious Better Together campaign and argued the same strategy should be adopted on May 6. Urging them to "come together again", he said the Conservatives were the "largest and strongest opposition party" behind which they could unite and his party's top priority was rebuilding from Covid. His plea came as Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, admitted his party was not "naturally comfortable Unionist", explaining that "constitutional politics is not what gets us out of bed in the morning."

  • New York politicians reach deal to legalise medical cannabis, report says

    Legislation also allows a person to cultivate up to six cannabis plants at home for personal use