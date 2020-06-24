Disposable Syringes Market Valuation to Reach ~USD 14.4 Billion Over the Period 2020 to 2030: TMR

- Increase in cases of needle-stick injuries and growing concerns regarding infections is leading to higher preference for disposable syringes over reuse variants

- Market landscape of global disposable syringes is fragmented and players are hustling to ensure better products hit the market to ensure a higher market share is captured

ALBANY, New York, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preference for disposable syringes is growing owing to a number of reasons such as elimination of chances for contracting an infection, development of injectable drugs, and increase in incidence of chronic. Owing to these and many other factors, the disposable syringes market would witness higher valuation by the end of the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. New opportunities of growth would also emerge.

"The market for disposable syringes market is set to grow at a rate of about 7% over the period 2020 to 2030. This will drive the market valuation up from USD 6.9 billion in 2019 to about USD 14.4 billion by the end of the forecast period. A large number of growth factors will be seen propelling growth in the market", states Transparency Market Research

Key Findings of Global Disposable Syringes Market Study:

In the product category, it is pertinent to note that syringes have held dominant position and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period

In the syringes sub-segment, safety syringes will contribute massively to growth in global disposable syringes market

The medication delivery segment and the hospital segment will dominate the applications category and the end-user category, respectively

North America will lead market in terms of revenue share owing to factors such as increase in awareness regarding needle-stick injuries

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Disposable Syringes Market:

A host of trends and drivers is being noted in the global disposable syringes market. These are responsible for keeping the market buoyant over the forecast period. A synopsis of those identified by Transparency Market Research is provided below:

Injectable drugs are marking the market landscape, driving it on an upward growing trajectory

Increase in incidence of diabetes is being noted and this will lead to a higher demand for insulin injections

Growing prevalence of dengue, tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV is also paving way for higher growth in the market

Preference for disposable needles is noted over reuse syringes owing to concerns around infections and needle-stick injuries

As per World Health Organization (WHO), 3 million cases of accidental stick injuries were noted in the year 2003

Regional Analysis of Global Disposable Syringes Market:

North America will continue holding dominance over the disposable syringes market from 2020 to 2030

will continue holding dominance over the disposable syringes market from 2020 to 2030 Increase in incidence of chronic illnesses and in numbers of people aged 60 and above is set to drive the region forward over the stated period

Europe is also set to witness notable growth owing to presence of major industry players and growing preference for disposable syringes

Competitive Analysis of Global Disposable Syringes Market:

Top players in the global disposable syringes market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Injex Surgical Industries, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc, NIPRO Medical Corporation, PiSA Farmacéutica, Sol-Millennium Medical, Inc., Baxter International Inc, Terumo Medical Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

These have been covered comprehensively in the TMR research report. It details out information on a number of useful parameters such as notable developments, company overview, product portfolio, financials, and way forward or strategies.

Global Disposable Syringes Market: Segmentation

Disposable Syringes Market, by Product

Syringes

Needles

Oral Syringes

Filling Needles

Disposable Syringes Market, by Application

Medication Preparation

Medication Delivery

Other Clinical Usages

Disposable Syringes Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Pharmaceutical Industry (B2B) (Prefilled Syringes)

Vaccination

Veterinary Purposes

Global Disposable Syringes Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

