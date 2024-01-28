Disposable vapes to be banned to stop children getting ‘hooked for life’

Disposable vapes will be completely banned and shops will be made to place other e-cigarettes behind the counter - Getty Images Europe

Disposable vapes will be banned and other e-cigarettes placed behind shop counters as part of the government’s efforts to stop children getting “hooked for life”.

Rishi Sunak will unveil plans today to limit reusable vapes to just four flavours and end the use of colourful packaging marketing them to youngsters.

Disposable vapes will be completely banned and shops will be made to place other e-cigarettes behind the counter, as part of his plans to phase out smoking by gradually raising the age limit for buying cigarettes.

Under the law, to come into force from 2027, nobody currently aged 15 or under will ever be able to legally buy cigarettes.

But he faces a backlash from Tory MPs over the smoking proposals, which Liz Truss branded “absurd” and an “extension of the nanny state”.

Ensure kids don’t fall into ‘dangerous’ habit

However, Victoria Akins, the Health Secretary, said outlawing cheap one-use e-cigarettes will ensure kids as young as 11 don’t fall into the “dangerous habit”.

A group of backbenchers are mobilising to vote against the legislation when it comes before the Commons early next month in another blow to his authority.

The ban on disposable vapes, first revealed by The Telegraph last week, could come into force as soon as this year and is by early next year at the latest.

The single-use e-cigarettes are available for as little as £3 each, raising fears that children have been lured into the habit by “pocket money” prices.

Under the plan only more expensive refillable cigarettes will be legally available, and they will have to be placed behind the counter in stores.

Shop owners check customers over 18

Shop owners will have to check that customers are over 18 when buying the products or run the risk of being hit with a £100 on the spot penalty notice.

Ms Atkins said: “The health advice is clear, vapes should only ever be used as a tool to quit smoking.

“But we are committed to doing more to protect our children from illicit underage vaping, and by banning disposable vapes we’re preventing children from becoming hooked for life.”

The Prime Minister said: “As any parent or teacher knows, one of the most worrying trends at the moment is the rise in vaping among children, and so we must act before it becomes endemic.

“The long-term impacts of vaping are unknown and the nicotine within them can be highly addictive, so while vaping can be a useful tool to help smokers quit, marketing vapes to children is not acceptable.”

Under the plans a law will be passed to ban the sale of disposable vapes, followed by a six-month phasing in period to allow shops to adapt.

Colourful packages aimed at kids banned

Ministers will also table new legislation within weeks that will give them the power to end the marketing of reusable e-cigarettes towards children.

Colourful packages aimed at kids will be banned, and the legislation will also give ministers the power to go even further by mandating cigarette-style plain cartons with no branding.

Child-centric flavours like bubblegum are also set to be outlawed with only tobacco, mint, menthol and fruit allowed and the government is planning a consultation on whether to limit that further to just tobacco and implement plain packaging rules.

Government data shows the number of children vaping has tripled in the last three years, with one in 10 under 16s now using e-cigarettes.

Proportion of 11 to 17-year-olds increased ninefold

The proportion of 11 to 17-year-olds vaping has increased almost ninefold in the last two years alone, according to the official statistics.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner, said she had been “shocked” to hear from children as young as 12 that vaping was normal in the playground.

But the vaping industry said outlawing disposable vapes and restricting the number of flavours would “push those that have quit, back into smoking”.

Marcus Saxton, the chair of the Independent British Vape Trade Association, added: “A ban will simply benefit those pushing illegal and unregulated products as people seek out single-use and flavoured vapes from illicit sources.”

Sunak faces battle with Tory MPs over plan to ban smoking

Mr Sunak faces a bigger battle with Tory MPs over his plan to ban smoking, which is opposed by the influential Common Sense Group.

The charge is being led by Ms Truss, the former prime minister, who said adults “must be able to make their own choices about their own lives”.

She said: “A Conservative government should not be seeking to extend the nanny state.

“This will only give succour to those who wish to ban further choices of which they don’t approve. The Government urgently needs to reverse this profoundly unconservative policy.”

Andrea Leadsom, the minister for public health, added: “I want to stop youth vaping in its tracks – and a ban on disposable vapes is central to that.

“Nicotine is highly addictive and so it is completely unacceptable that children are getting their hands on these products, many of which are undeniably designed to appeal to young people.

“Along with tougher enforcement measures, we are making sure vapes are aimed at the people they were designed to help – adults who are quitting smoking.”

