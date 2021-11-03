How to dispose of old batteries properly

Associated Press

China’s Huawei Technologies Co. is providing smart services and 5G technology to industries such as healthcare, creating new revenue streams that might offset the damage to its smartphone business from U.S. sanctions. In the southern city of Guangzhou, the company teamed up with the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital to equip it with 5G technology and more than 10,000 smart devices that can collect and transmit real-time health data from patients to doctors and nurses to improve patient care. 5G is an ultra-fast wireless technology that has little lag time and can support a massive number of smart devices connected to the internet simultaneously.