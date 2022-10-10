Dispositions of Knox County felony cases Oct. 3-6
October 3, 2022
Bostyn S. Newcomer, 20, pleaded guilty to class 4 felony aggravated fleeing and was sentenced to 6 months conditional discharge and court costs. Misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving on a revoked license were dismissed. The charges were filed Aug. 17.
In a second case, Newcomer had a class 2 felony charge of burglary which was filed Aug. 17 dismissed.
October 4, 2022
Lainee M. Nickas, 40, pleaded guilty to class 4 felony obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 28 days in jail with credit for 14 days served and 12 months probation. Misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license and child endangerment were dismissed. The charges were filed Sept. 9.
October 5, 2022
Camron R. Boone, 31, pleaded guilty to class 3 felony theft over $500 and sentenced to 44 days in jail with credit for 22 days served and 18 months probation. The charge was filed Aug. 8.
In a second case, Boone had a class 3 felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of theft under $500 dismissed. The charges were filed Aug. 8.
In a third case, Boone pleaded guilty to class 3 felony theft over $500 and sentenced to 44 days in jail with credit for 22 days served and 18 months probation. The charge was filed Aug. 10.
Anthony T. Cheeks, 28, had a class 3 felony charge of violation of the sex offender registry dismissed. The charge was filed Apr. 13.
In a second case, Cheeks pleaded guilty to class 3 felony possession of a weapon by a felon and sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison with credit for 112 days served. A class 4 felony charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed. The charges were filed Apr. 18.
In a third case, Cheeks had a class 2 felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender dismissed. The charge was filed Jun. 29.
Christopher L. Claeys, 50, pleaded guilty to class 3 felony possession of meth under 5 grams and was sentenced to 3 years in prison with credit for 26 days served. Misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of a stalking/no contact order were dropped. The charges were filed Sept. 9.
Treykeece L. Wilson, 23, had a class 4 felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of cannabis dismissed. The charges were filed July 11.
October 6, 2022
William D. Avery III, 40, had a class 4 felony charge of possession of a controlled substance dismissed. The charge was filed Apr. 4.
In a second case, Avery pleaded guilty to class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 30 days served and two years probation. A class 2 felony charge of meth delivery under 5 grams was dismissed. The charges were filed Sept. 7.
Taydem Devlin, 24, pleaded guilty to class 1 felony meth delivery/5-15 grams, reduced from an original charge of class X felony meth delivery/15-100 grams. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 1. The charge was filed Mar. 4.
Tyler L. Morris, 27, pleaded guilty to class 3 felony violation of the sex offender registry. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 17. The charge was filed June 29.
Jesse D. Mustain, 30, was sentenced to 3 years in prison with credit for 65 days served on a class 3 felony charge of meth possession under 5 grams which he pled guilty to on June 16. The charge was filed Feb. 22.
Martin Z. Perez, 60, pleaded guilty to class 4 felony aggravated DUI/no valid insurance and sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for 4 days served and 2 years probation. A class 2 felony charge of aggravated DUI was dropped. The charges were filed Apr. 29.
Brian L. Reed, 43, pleaded guilty to class 3 felony violation of the sex offender registry and was sentenced to 40 days in jail with credit for 24 days served and 2 years of conditional discharge. The charge was filed June 29.
Fred A. Thomas, 75, pleaded guilty to class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse/victim under age 13 and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8. The charge was filed Feb. 25.
This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Dispositions of Knox County felony cases Oct. 3-6