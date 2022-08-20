Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say

A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex.

Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found a man in the parking with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was unconscious.

Officers performed lifesaving measures, but the 28-year-old victim died at the scene.

An initial police investigation indicates that both men, believed to be residents at the complex, were involved in an altercation that escalated into gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.