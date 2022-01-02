Dispute between brothers ends with fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Alabama cops say

A 25-year-old was shot and killed during an argument between two brothers in Alabama, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting on Edmon Avenue in Opelika around 1:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, according to a Facebook post from the Opelika Police Department.

They arrived to find a 25-year-old victim “suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said. He was pronounced dead.

A second person “transported himself to the hospital for treatment” before officers got there, police said.

Police said that investigators later learned the shooting happened during a “family dispute between two brothers” and that there is no “active threat to the public.”

No other information was released as of Sunday, Jan. 2. Police said they are investigating the shooting.

“If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665,” police said. “Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.”

Opelika is in eastern Alabama, about 9 miles from Auburn and about 62 miles east of Montgomery.

