Dispute between Johnston neighbors turns into deadly shooting Tuesday night

A dispute between neighbors turned deadly in Johnston on Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of a double shooting at an apartment complex at the 4700 block of NW 62nd Avenue in Johnson on Tuesday at approximately 11:27 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man with "threatening injuries due to multiple gunshot wounds," according to a news release. They also found a second man at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

First responders administered medical aid and transported both men to a local hospital, where one of them died from his injuries.

The Johnston Police Department detained the shooter and wrote in the release that the suspect is "cooperating with the investigation."

"Investigators have determined this was not a random event — the parties were known to each other. There is no ongoing risk to the public," the release said.

The Johnston Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Johnston shooting Tuesday night ends with one dead, one injured