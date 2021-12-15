Dispute between men in parking lot leads to brutal punch, Louisiana video shows

A dispute between men in a parking lot in Louisiana led to a brutal punch, video shows.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 to a shopping center in Mandeville after reports of an assault involving two people, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

A man, who has been identified as Richard Suarez, is is seen on video posted to YouTube approaching a silver truck and swearing at the woman inside to move it.

Suarez then uses profane language on bystanders who told him to leave the woman alone before confronting another driver.

“Cool, I can get violent with you because you’re a guy,” Suarez is heard on video telling the driver.

The two were arguing about the parking dispute before Suarez punched the man to the ground, the video shows.

Suarez fled the area before officers arrived to take the driver, who was not identified, to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, Mandeville police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Suarez was found at a Veterans Affairs hospital and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on Dec. 13, according to police and media outlets.

He faces charges of second-degree battery, simple assault and disturbing the peace, WWL-TV reported. His bond is set at $1 million, WVUE reported.

“What I saw yesterday is why I live in Mandeville,” Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden told the outlet. “I’m proud of our citizens and of our police department for making the arrest.”

The Mandeville Police Department did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Dec. 14.

Mandeville is about 35 miles north of New Orleans.

