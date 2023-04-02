Dispute between neighbors turns deadly outside North Nashville apartment

A dispute between two neighbors left a third man dead after a shooting at a 14th Avenue North apartment.

Mitchell Steele Jr., 29, was at his friend's apartment Thursday night helping him move when an argument broke out between the renter and 30-year-old Teddarrius Perry.

Metro Nashville police said Perry and the neighbor had an ongoing dispute.

During the confrontation on the sidewalk, the neighbor shot at Perry which kicked off an exchange of gunfire between the two men, police said. Steele was hit by gunfire multiple times, according to a news release.

Steele was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, police said.

Officers found Perry walking near 15th Avenue North and Cass Street. When asked to stop, Perry ran, police said. Perry was taken into custody after an officer used his Taser.

After treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Perry was charged with criminal homicide, resisting arrest, weapon and drug possession.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man dead after dispute between Nashville neighbors turns to gunfire