Dispute between roommates leads to fatal stabbing in central Fort Worth, police say

A domestic dispute between roommates in Fort Worth resulted in a fatal stabbing Monday morning, police said.

Central Division officers were dispatched at 1:28 a.m. to the 2400 block of Shropshire Street, where a man who suffered multiple stab wounds was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

A second adult male victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

Police said there is a suspect in custody and homicide unit detectives are investigating.

